Luka Doncic's Mavs Need 'Jrue Holiday Type Trade' Soon?

The Dallas Mavericks pulled off an impressive run to the Western Conference Finals during the 2021-22 season but didn't quite have enough around Luka Doncic to breakthrough to the NBA Finals.

There appeared to be a potential emerging co-star for Doncic with the postseason breakout of Jalen Brunson. However, he departed to the New York Knicks in free agency. There appears to be a

During a recent episode of "The Hoop Collective" podcast, ESPN's Tim MacMahon mentioned the Mavericks' need to find their version of the Jrue Holiday deal that the Milwaukee Bucks made in 2020 to keep Doncic satisfied long-term.

Holiday has emerged as a needed third star alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton for the Bucks. Perhaps a better question for the Mavericks: Do they even have their own Middleton before they can find their version of Holiday?

It may be some time before the Mavericks can make such a move considering their 2023 first-round pick belongs to the New York Knicks due to the trade to acquire Porzingis in 2019. This was likely supposed to be their version of Middleton, but it didn't pan out long-term. Regardless, there is still a strong complementary group of role players with Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood being capable of dynamic results.

"They still owe a pick on Porzingis," McMahon said. "The thing about the Mavericks, I always say this, they can't use picks to make trades that make them a little bit better. They've got to keep those things bundled up and you know they've got a couple of years now before the heat can get turned up. They've got to find their version of the Jrue Holiday deal."

McMahon also explained that when there are two years remaining on a contract, that's when it's time for a big move to be made, or the superstar may begin to start utilizing leverage to find a change of scenery.

Doncic is set to enter the first-year of a five-year, $215.2 million contract, which accounts for 30.0 percent of the league salary cap for the Mavericks' payroll. There is time before he reaches what tends to be the "pressure point" with superstars deciding on their future.

It's too challenging to predict which future star NBA players will be available when the Mavericks have a replenished stock of first-round picks at their disposal. However, the possibility of such a move is something that should be placed on the radar.

