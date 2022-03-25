Skip to main content

Doncic Returns, Mavs Rematch vs. Timberwolves GAMEDAY

The Timberwolves are fighting an uphill battle to escape the play-in tournament; expect a very motivated Minnesota team looking for a win against one of the teams they're chasing.

The Dallas Mavericks hit the road to Minnesota for a one-game road trip to battle with the Timberwolves for NBA playoff positioning on Friday night. 

Four days ago, the Mavs prevailed 110-108 over the scrappy Timberwolves on a stormy night in Dallas. The playoff seeding order in the Western Conference is still far from being set, but a win for the Mavs would give them a five-game cushion in the loss column over the Wolves plus the regular-season series tiebreaker.

The Timberwolves are fighting an uphill battle to escape the play-in tournament; expect a very motivated Minnesota team looking for a win against one of the teams they're chasing.

After missing the game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, Luka Doncic is expected to be back in action. For Minnesota, Karl Anthony-Towns is questionable for Friday's showdown with a right forearm contusion.

MEANINGFUL MILESTONE: Dallas has a real shot at finishing with more than 50 wins this season. Of the Mavs’ final nine games, four will be against NBA Lottery-bound teams with zero motivation: Washington, Portland, Detroit and San Antonio. Those potential wins get Dallas to 49, meaning it would only have to win two of its other six to get to 51.

USATSI_17945908

Finney-Smith vs. Timberwolves

D37A42BA-C458-4133-98A5-FC0BBE8C9793

Doncic and Dinwiddie

USATSI_17945158_168388359_lowres

Jalen Brunson vs. Timberowlves

FLASHBACK: Dallas leads the 2021-22 season series vs. Minnesota, 2-1 (the home team has won all 3 games)

INJURY REPORT, DALLAS: Dāvis Bertāns (right knee soreness) is out; Trey Burke (illness) is out; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) is out.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (45-28) at MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES (42-32)

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks
Play

'Wake Up!': Finney-Smith Speaks Up, Mavs Avoid 'Dangerous' Letdown

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Houston Rockets without Luka Doncic in the lineup on Wednesday night.

By Grant Afseth10 hours ago
10 hours ago
9237C3DD-ED2C-4D69-BA50-F0C749C03280
Play

BREAKING: Kobe Bryant Estate Renews Contract With Nike

DallasBasketball.com keeps you updated on all the latest going on in the NBA.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff14 hours ago
14 hours ago
0D1E9802-DF10-4216-9242-1CE9B08EE8BB
Play

Luka Doncic, Mavs Going to NBA Finals - Analyst Nick Wright

Do the Dallas Mavericks have what it takes to make it out of the Western Conference?

By Dalton Trigg16 hours ago
16 hours ago

WHEN: Friday, March 25, 2022 • 7:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Target Center (Minneapolis, MN)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

Christian Wood, Houston Rockets

Rockets upset Wizards

KJ Martin, Houston Rockets

Rockets upset Wizards

Kristaps Porzingis, Washington Wizards

Rockets upset Wizards

ODDS: The Mavs are 2.5-point underdogs to the Timberwolves.

NEXT: The Mavs host the Jazz on Sunday in an important game in Western Conference playoff seeding. The teams are tied at 45-28, although Utah will own the tiebreaker because they will be a division champion.

LAST WORD: Coach Jason Kidd on games around the leagues with playoff implications:

"We're not scoreboard watching too early. We've got to take care of ourselves and if we do that, we're going to accomplish one goal and that's to make it to the playoffs. We can't dictate who we are going to play."

Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks
News

'Wake Up!': Finney-Smith Speaks Up, Mavs Avoid 'Dangerous' Letdown

By Grant Afseth10 hours ago
9237C3DD-ED2C-4D69-BA50-F0C749C03280
News

BREAKING: Kobe Bryant Estate Renews Contract With Nike

By DallasBasketball.com Staff14 hours ago
0D1E9802-DF10-4216-9242-1CE9B08EE8BB
News

Luka Doncic, Mavs Going to NBA Finals - Analyst Nick Wright

By Dalton Trigg16 hours ago
USATSI_17955708
News

Mavs Donuts: Celtics, Suns Help Out Dallas; Durant Anoints Dirk Nowitzki

By Lance Roberson and Dalton Trigg17 hours ago
99F22AD2-0B5A-4479-BF96-CD70A012814D
News

Will Maxi Kleber Break Shooting Slump Before Mavs’ Playoff Run?

By Dalton Trigg20 hours ago
dirk kd
News

Kevin Durant to KAT: Mavs' 'Dirk Nowitzki is Greatest Big Man Shooter Ever'

By Dalton TriggMar 24, 2022
USATSI_17955531
News

Dinwiddie, Brunson Shine With Doncic Out; Mavs Sweep Rockets

By Dalton TriggMar 23, 2022
dinwiddie beal
News

Isn’t It Ironic: Beal’s Wizards ‘Need Big Guards’ - After Trading Dinwiddie to Mavs

By Dalton TriggMar 23, 2022