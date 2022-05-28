Mavs' Luka Doncic Joins NBA Legend Wilt Chamberlain on Exclusive Playoffs List

Just four seasons into his young career, Luka Doncic is already on a Hall-of-Fame pace.

Although Luka Doncic hasn't been able to lead the Dallas Mavericks to the ultimate goal of hoisting a Larry O'Brien trophy, he's getting closer every single year while putting up historic numbers... all without having played with another All-Star teammate yet.

The Mavs' 2021-22 season came to an end on Thursday night as they were defeated by the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. Throughout the postseason, which included impressive series wins over the Utah Jazz and the league-leading Phoenix Suns, Doncic averaged 31.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 15 games.

Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images

It was the third consecutive postseason where Doncic averaged at least 30 points per game, joining NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain as the only two players in league history to accomplish such a feat in their first three playoff appearances. If you expand those stats to rebounds and assists as well, Doncic is the only player in league history to average at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in his first three postseasons.

The impressive accolades for Doncic come in waves, as he also made the All-NBA First Team for the third consecutive season as well. Doncic and Kevin Durant are the only players to have three All-Star appearances and three All-NBA First Team selections before turning 24 years old.

"It's a blessing," said Doncic of his All-NBA First Team honors. "It's unbelievable, thanks to my teammates and coaching staff. The teamwork, I hope someday it's going to bring us a championship."

The Mavs struck gold when they drafted Doncic in 2018. It's almost unfathomable that a franchise that got to enjoy the humble greatness of Dirk Nowitzki for more than two full decades now gets to witness the "Luka Magic" era with no gap in between.

As high as the expectations were for the Slovenian basketball phenom coming into the NBA, he has somehow exceeded all of them already with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Doncic has done his job by shouldering most of the load for the Mavs in these first four years – he hasn't really had much of a choice. Now, with the NBA draft and free agency on the horizon, it'll be up to GM Nico Harrison and the rest of the Mavs' front office to complete the roster and lesson the burden Doncic carries. When that happens, there's a chance we'll see something even more special that what we've already become accustomed to.

"Next season is going to go better," said Doncic. "We are still learning each other. These guys are awesome. These guys can play. This is a special team."