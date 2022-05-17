Skip to main content

Underdog Mentality: ‘No One Gave us a Chance’ - Jason Kidd After Mavs' Game 7 Win

Mavs Talk: Coach Jason Kidd exclaims that “no one gave us a chance” after the Dallas Mavericks’ blowout Game 7 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

On Sunday night, the Dallas Mavericks shocked the basketball world by defeating the Phoenix Suns 123-90 to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2011.

Dallas had a big night from beyond the arc, shooting 19-39 (48.7%) on 3s. After the game, Mavs coach Jason Kidd underscored how much the team believed in themselves.

“No one gave us a chance," said Kidd. "A lot of people said it was going to be a blowout. Well, they were right, but they didn’t have us on the winning side.”

Mavericks star Luka Doncic had quite the night, scoring 35 points and adding 10 rebounds. During the game, it was clear that Doncic was having a good time, as he usually does.

The Mavs’ supporting cast also stepped up and made key contributions. Spencer Dinwiddie had a banner night, adding 30 points off the bench. Also, Jalen Brunson added 24 points. Doncic and Dinwiddie became the first teammates to score 30+ points each in a Game 7 since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal did it for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2002.

7E400FFB-C7D2-4489-AB48-ED54B4771BAC
chris-paul-luka-doncic
gettyimages-1240698480-594x594

Dallas will now travel to San Francisco with an opportunity to book a trip to the NBA Finals if it can knock off the championship-tested Golden State Warriors.

Now let's hear the Mavs talk:

Doncic on the team’s performance:

“Honestly, we deserve this. We played hard the whole series, maybe a couple games we weren’t ourselves. We came here with a statement in Game 7. We believed. Our locker room believed. Everybody believed.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

3B1A9872-0C69-4458-ABAC-4B527EA999CF
Play

Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Roasts Lil Wayne For Luka Doncic Trash Talk

Rapper Lil Wayne took talked trash to Luka Doncic on Twitter earlier in the Dallas Mavericks’ series against the Phoenix Suns. Doncic, and Mark Cuban got the last laugh.

By Dalton Trigg5 hours ago
5 hours ago
4A61A4D5-2D17-433C-8F9A-5BA6C13399AC
Play

Mavs Ex Rajon Rondo Allegedly Threatens to Kill Mother of His Children

This is Rondo’s second bout with legal trouble in the last year and a half.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff7 hours ago
7 hours ago
7E400FFB-C7D2-4489-AB48-ED54B4771BAC
Play

Doncic, Dinwiddie Make NBA History in Mavs’ Game 7 Win Over Suns

Just like during the Dallas Mavericks' 2011 championship run, the talking heads keep underrating their potential.

By Dalton Trigg10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Doncic on the smile he had during the game:

“Honestly, I’m really happy, man,” Doncic said. “You can’t get the smile off my face right now.

gettyimages-1397440426-594x594
gettyimages-1397446816-594x594
gettyimages-1397446711-594x594

Kidd on Doncic’s performance:

“He’s Luka,” Kidd said. “He loves the stage. As it gets bigger, he gets better. I thought he set the tone of getting everyone involved and taking shots when they presented themselves.”

Kidd on the team’s defense:

“But I thought, again, defensively was where we set the tone. Our defense was at a high level.”

Brunson on his expectations going into Game 7:

“Honestly, we didn’t expect this type of outcome. But we knew that we had a chance to win this game. And we kept the belief within each other."

Game 1 between the Mavs and Warriors will begin Wednesday night at 8 p.m. CT on TNT.

3B1A9872-0C69-4458-ABAC-4B527EA999CF
News

Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Roasts Lil Wayne For Luka Doncic Trash Talk

By Dalton Trigg5 hours ago
4A61A4D5-2D17-433C-8F9A-5BA6C13399AC
News

Mavs Ex Rajon Rondo Allegedly Threatens to Kill Mother of His Children

By DallasBasketball.com Staff7 hours ago
7E400FFB-C7D2-4489-AB48-ED54B4771BAC
News

Doncic, Dinwiddie Make NBA History in Mavs’ Game 7 Win Over Suns

By Dalton Trigg10 hours ago
chris-paul-luka-doncic
News

Paul's Falls: Mavs to West Finals, Continue CP3 Trend of 0-2 Flops

By DallasBasketball.com Staff12 hours ago
gettyimages-1397446711-594x594
News

Mavs-Suns Game 7 Donuts: Doncic, Dinwiddie Lead Dumbfounding Dallas Domination, 123-90

By Richie WhittMay 15, 2022
dirk luka 7
News

Mavs Teach Suns: Like Dirk Before Him, Luka Doncic Is Not To Be Mocked - Game 7 Blowout

By Mike Fisher and Bri AmaranthusMay 15, 2022
gettyimages-1240698480-594x594
News

Solar Eclipse: Doncic Dominates Booker, CP3; Mavs Blow Out Suns in Game 7

By Dalton TriggMay 15, 2022
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns
News

'Stay In Character': Mavs Gear Up For Pivotal Game 7 at Suns

By Grant AfsethMay 15, 2022