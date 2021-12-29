Which Hardship Mav Makes The Cut?

During the dreaded health and safety protocol period, careers are being reignited. DallasBasketball.com discusses the hardship players who might stick with the Mavericks.

"Competition breeds excellence."

Although that ‘excellence’ hasn’t been fully reflected in the Dallas Mavericks’ collection of wins and loses lately, it has certainly been apparent in the team’s overall play while being shorthanded. In fact, thanks to this recent stretch of scrappy play from the ‘Makeshift Mavs’, Dallas now has a positive net rating and overall point differential for the first time this season.

The recent rekindling of a few players' careers makes for a compelling story when owner Mark Cuban and general manager Nico Harrison must come to a difficult decision: Who gets to stay with the Dallas Mavericks for the duration of the season when the regular guys return to action?

Although a few smile-invoking stories came from the hardship signings, a player who can realistically contribute to a postseason run measures higher on the importance scale than a few heart-warming postgame interviews.

Cuban alluded to the "tough" roster decisions to be made down the road. Dallas has had a handful of surprising performances lately, between Theo Pinson's defensive prowess in the victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brandon Knight's career-resurrecting showcase over the Portland Trail Blazers.

While one side of the fan spectrum wishes Dallas would stick to its promise of developing young players, the other yearns for veteran experience for the playoffs.

Marquese Chriss, in the middle of the two sides of the spectrum, in his sixth season in the NBA but lacking a consistent rotation spot during his career. However, Chriss' raw energy and fiery disposition earned the frontcourt player a second look as Willie Cauley-Stein hasn't played a game since Nov. 27 due to personal reasons.

While Charlie Brown Jr., George King, and Carlik Jones represent the development side of the roster debate, it's evident in their combined 41 minutes in seven games, Jason Kidd has other plans for the young and inexperienced Mavs. Those players could very likely find themselves in Frisco with the Texas Legends before it’s said and done.

Although it’s not etched in stone, just going off of the recent performances and minutes given, it appears the last spot belongs to either Pinson, Chriss, or Knight. And who knows, the Mavs may end up creating multiple spots by cuts or trades to keep more than just one of these guys.

Pinson's youth and defensive efforts provide a legitimate shot for the UNC alum at keeping his roster spot. However, Knight's overall experience and time with Kidd during their Milwaukee Bucks tenure make a solid case to hold the last slot.

As we touched on earlier, Cauley-Stein's future as a Mavericks isn't clear, given his lengthy absence. The Mavericks' frontcourt depth chart could always use another body, especially a lively one. Chriss' 21-percent rebound percentage leads the team regarding his activity around the rim, despite getting in foul trouble often.

Ultimately, the best player of the three mentioned will barely crack the rotation when the other Mavs return from health and safety protocols. However, in light of the numerous injuries leaguewide, another opportunity for them to step in isn't far off the realm of possibility.

Will the three-man competition provide a career rebirth or an inconsequential roster move? We could find out the answer to that question as early as this week.

