Mavs Cuban On NBA Return: 'It Has To Be Perfect'

That’s the view on an NBA return in a COVID-19 era from Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who said he is “very hopeful” that such a solution can eventually be forged.

“It all comes down to safety,” Cuban said in a Tuesday interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “G-Bag Nation.” “That's the one thing the NBA has said that has to come first, right? There's not going to be any second-guess whether or not this is safe or not.

“It has to be perfect.”

Cuban said he’s among the many NBA figures working to collect data and gather information.

"We all have different connections with people and doctors, and scientists and stuff like that,” he said. “It's more just waiting to hear, ‘Are we making progress?’ ‘Is this possible?' ... I can't give dates or anything, because I don't know them, but I'm very hopeful."

Cuban suggested the NBA could “play in quarantine” to finish the season, likening the idea of all the players in one city to an Olympic Village.

"I think it's possible," Cuban said. "I think you have to get the testing right first, and once you can do that, then the quarantine part becomes easy. If you think about the Olympic Villages, the Olympic Trials where everything is done pretty much in a single hotel, and they set up basketball courts or other facilities, gymnastics facilities, inside a hotel.

“So I think, from a process perspective, it can all happen. We just have to get confident with all of the science part of it, and the NBA is all over that.

"All we're being told is that the NBA is exploring everything.”