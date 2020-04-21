Dallas Basketball
Mavs Mark Cuban Shares His Message To President Trump

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Do not take a chance. Get it all right.

That's the condensed version of what Mark Cuban's message to President Donald Trump is all about as the White House works - via an economic panel that includes Cuban and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones - to create answers to a return to sports normalcy in a COVID-19 age.

“There’s not really a plan we can put together,” Cuban said in an appearance on CNN Saturday. “The biggest mistake we can make is trying to rush. I mean, that’s the topic going on around the country, when do we start acting as if things are normal? When can we dip our toes into opening up businesses?

“There are just a thousand different little elements that have to be taken into consideration,” Cuban added. ” … There are so many components that we have to explore and get right because we can’t put anybody at risk.”

The "Re-Open America'' committee featuring American sports leaders has met at least once. When they meet again, Cuban says he'll want to convey a clear belief to the president.

“Not to take a chance and get it all right,” Cuban said. “I think what’s missing and what I’ll say to him the next time we convene, is we need a task force that deals with all the little things that are required to open up any business. It’s not just about opening up an arena, but when we have any type of opening.”

Cuban said the businesses themselves - not just sports-related but small businesses across the country - would benefit from such guidance.

“There are so many things that go into opening up the economy and getting it right so we don’t have a resurgence of the disease,” Cuban said. “That’s one of the things I’ll be focusing on — detail, detail, detail — so that the smallest of business doesn’t feel like they’re making it worse and can open up with confidence and safety.”

BriAmaranthus