Mavs & NBA Draft: Trade J-Rich or Burke to Get a Pick?

Without a pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks should consider making a deal to get involved in this deep class.

After the Kristaps Porzingis deal in 2019 and the JJ Redick trade last season, the Dallas Mavericks are without a pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. With that in mind, there are four teams with at least four picks who could be targets if Dallas wants to get into July's draft.

While the Luka Doncic-led Mavericks don't necessarily need a first-rounder, they could make a deal with a team that has more picks than they can use to get into the second round.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Picks: 6, 16, 18, 34, 36, 55

With six picks in the upcoming draft, Oklahoma City has the most selections of any team. With just four roster spots available before even re-signing their own free agents or using their cap space, it will be nearly impossible for the Thunder to sign more than a couple of rookies in this class.

The Thunder have a ton of cap room, meaning the Mavericks could trade a player into their space without having to match salary back. This would help Dallas get into the draft and also clear some salary for their free agency plans shortly after.

Potential Package:

Dallas Sends: Josh Richardson

Oklahoma City Sends: Pick No. 34

New Orleans Pelicans

Picks: 10, 35, 40, 43, 53

The Pelicans have five selections in the 2021 NBA Draft, three of which are in first half of second round. With only a handful of roster spots as things sit today, New Orleans likely won't want to make all five of their selections in July.

While it would feel like a lateral move, it could be a win for both sides to swap second rounders in different years. This would allow New Orleans to add draft capital down the road while the Mavericks could add talent now.

Potential Package:

Dallas Sends: 2025 Second Round Pick

New Orleans Sends: No. 43 Overall Pick

Detroit Pistons

Picks: 1, 37, 42, 52

Not only does Detroit have the No. 1 overall pick, but they've got three selections in the second round as well. With a guy like Cade Cunningham likely making his way to the Pistons, they could look to expedite their rebuild.

Detroit already has a ton of young talent and will need to add veterans to the mix if they're going to try to make a playoff push. For a fanbase who hasn't won a playoff series since 2008, the Pistons might consider moving off of draft capital for proven talent.

Potential Package:

Dallas Sends: Willie Cauley-Stein

Detroit Sends: Jahlil Okafor and Pick No. 42

New York Knicks

Picks: 19, 21, 32, 58

The Knicks boast four picks in July's draft, including the Mavericks' pick through the Kristaps Porzingis trade. The Knicks obviously want to win now and improve after their first-round exit in the postseason.

Although they put together an impressive roster last season, Derrick Rose, Frank Ntilikina, Alec Burks, Elfrid Payton and Reggie Bullock are all set to his free agency. With that in mind, the Knicks might prefer trading for a proven guard over drafting a project in July's draft to fill that void.

Potential Package:

Dallas Sends: Trey Burke

New York Sends: Pick No. 58

