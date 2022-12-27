Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Dallas Mavericks look to win their fourth straight game on Tuesday vs. New York Knicks. What are some of the biggest key things to watch? DallasBasketball.com has you covered.

The Dallas Mavericks (18-16) play host to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (18-16) on Tuesday night in hopes of winning their fourth straight game.

Dallas is coming off a dominant 124-115 victory on Christmas Day over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavs fell behind by 11 points at halftime but erupted for a 51-point third quarter, outscoring the Lakers by 30 and never looking back to get their third win in-a-row.

The Knicks are coming off a 119-112 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day behind a 24-16 fourth quarter advantage for the 76ers as Joel Embiid scored a game-high 35 points, giving New York their third straight loss.

Here are three key things to watch for in Tuesday night's contest.

Brunson's return

Tuesday marks the first game for Brunson in a Knicks uniform back in Dallas, where he played the first four years of his career.

That is … if he's cleared to play.

Brunson has been dealing with right hip soreness for the last few of games but has yet to miss a game. His hip has him listed as questionable for tonight's contest.

Whether he's able to suit up or not, expect a mix of cheers and a few boo's sprinkled in from the MFFL's as they welcome back the former Maverick into the AAC tonight.

Brunson has played like a potential All-Star for the Knicks so far this season, averaging 20.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Defending Barrett

Knicks forward RJ Barrett has been on a tear over the last handful of games after a slow start to his season.

In the last nine games, Barrett is averaging 26.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 48.3 percent shooting from the floor and 46.0 percent from 3-point range, including a 44-point performance on Dec. 23 against Chicago.

With Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green out, and Brunson listed as questionable, it could be Barrett leading the way for the Knicks tonight, who should garner the most attention from Dallas' defense.

On the glass

In Dallas' Dec. 3 victory over New York, the Mavs outrebounded the Knicks by five, 50-45, in their 121-100 win.

For the Mavericks to duplicate the result on Tuesday, having an advantage on the glass will be key.

The Knicks rank third in the league with 47.2 rebounds per game while the Mavs sit in dead last with just 38.8 per game.

With the likes of Finney-Smith, Green, and Maxi Kleber out, who all contribute to Dallas' rebounding, specifically on the offensive glass, the Mavericks will need to step up like they did on Dec. 3 against Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle for Dallas to get another W against the Knicks.

