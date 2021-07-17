WATCH: Dirk Reacts To Seeing NBA 2K22 Cover

See the reaction of former Dallas Mavericks superstar Dirk Nowitzki to first seeing the legend's edition cover of NBA 2K22.

DALLAS - One of the greater honors for an NBA player to receive is to be featured as the cover athlete of the NBA 2K franchise.

For the latest edition of the iconic video game franchise, the Dallas Mavericks are well represented.

Luka Doncic is the cover athlete on NBA 2K22 while Dirk Nowitzki is among the players on the legend's edition -- joined by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kevin Durant.

Below is a video of Dirk Nowitzki reacting to first seeing the artwork that features him on the NBA 2K22 legend's edition.

The storied 21-year career that Nowitzki is one of the more impressive ones in NBA history. However, he was never a cover athlete for the NBA 2K franchise as an active player.

Between winning the 2011 NBA Finals (along with Finals MVP), earning an MVP Award (2007), and 12 All-NBA Team nods, Nowitzki's achievements were remarkable.

It certainly did not take Doncic long, in comparison, to earn the honor of gracing the NBA 2K cover. For Nowitzki, it's better to receive it later rather than never.

