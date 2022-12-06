Opening-Night Revenge: 3 Big Takeaways from Dallas' Dominant Victory over Phoenix

The Mavericks blitzed the Suns from opening tip on Monday to avenge their opening night loss.

The Dallas Mavericks won their second straight game on Monday night as they dominated their rival, the Phoenix Suns, 130-111.

Dallas came out the gates firing on all cylinders as they made it clear they wouldn't botch another opportunity like they let slip away on opening night.

In the first quarter, the Mavs jumped out to a 33-15 advantage heading into the second quarter and never looked back. Dallas made Devin Booker work for every single basket, as he started the game off 0-7 in the first 12 minutes.

Dallas took a 26-point lead into halftime without much of a threat from a Phoenix comeback in the second half, winning the first game on of their back-to-back.

Luka Doncic led the way for the Mavericks with 33 points, six rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and two blocks on 12-of-20 shooting from the floor. Josh Green added 16 points, four rebounds, five assists, and two steals off the bench.

Here are the three big takeaways from Dallas' convincing victory over Phoenix on Monday.

Foot on the gas

The start of Monday night's game was reminiscent of opening night against the Suns as the Mavericks cam out hot, jumping out to a double-digit lead.

Though this time around, Dallas kept their foot on the gas to avoid another embarrassing blown lead.

The Mavericks led by double-digits essentially the entire night as they played with a sense of urgency that we didn't see in the second of the first meeting between the two teams.

As it's been frequently noted, the Mavs have blown several leads this season, which have added a number of disappointing turnouts to their 11 losses so far this year. But, Doncic and company made sure to knock off their rivals and remind them of last season's second-round playoff series.

Money, money, money

Green is the color of money and that's what Josh Green will be making here pretty soon.

It’s been said again and again of Green’s improvement so far this season but it’s become a nightly occasion where the third-year wing looks and plays like the second-most important Maverick.



Green finished with 16 points, four rebounds, five assists, and two steals on 6-of-7 shooting from the field.

Following Monday night's win, Jason Kidd commented on the progress of Green and what's to come in his future. "The truth is the kid is really good and he continues to keep working because he'll make a lot of money," Kidd said of Green.

Kidd is right in saying Green could make himself a lot of money. Players like Green who are not just 3-and-D wings but can also facilitate and attack the cup are hard to find.

"Hopefully he doesn't leave," Kidd joked with the media referencing Jalen Brunson.

Don't let this one slip through the cracks, Nico.

Welcome to the Hardy Party

The rookie is ready for more.

Jaden Hardy only played the final two minutes of Monday's victory but he scored 10 points in those two minutes.

Yes, you read that correctly -- 10 points in two minutes.

Prior the to the game, Jason Kidd said that 'we have to find minutes for him' following Hardy scoring his first NBA points in Saturday's win against the Knicks.

Well, time to start searching for those minutes, coach.

The Mavericks only have potential gains by giving Hardy more minutes. For instance, taking some of Reggie Bullock’s minutes, who continues to struggle following his move to the bench, and giving them to Hardy will give Dallas a more lengthy look at the rookie as a secondary ballhandler and playmaker off the bench.

Pending Kemba Walker's health, and honestly even if he's good to go, put the rookie on the floor outside of just garbage time and see what he can do.

There’s nothing to lose … only valuable experience to gain.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.