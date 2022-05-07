Brunson, Doncic Combine For 54 Points In Mavs Game 3 Win vs. Suns

The Dallas Mavericks now trail the Phoenix Suns 2-1 in the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Dallas Mavericks avoided falling into a 3-0 hole in their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night after winning Game 3 by the final score of 103-94. Dallas improved to 3-1 at American Airlines Center in these playoffs.

Coming off a fourth-quarter in Game 2 that featured allowing the Suns to score 40 points on historic efficiency, the Mavericks made it a point to defensively execute at a high level. Everyone participated — including Luka Doncic.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

"I knew I had to do better [on defense]," Doncic said. "That was really poor, that second half [of Game 2, on defense]... I knew I had to get back with my team and play better defense."

The Mavericks contained the Suns to just 43 points in the first half while Chris Paul turned it over seven times. Phoenix shot 6-13 (46.2 percent) on 3s but contained 10-25 (40.0 percent) shooting from inside the arc.

Underwhelming perimeter shooting and Doncic having uncharacteristically low efficiency played key roles in the Mavericks holding just a 51-44 halftime lead.

There was a clear emphasis by the Mavericks to feature Brunson early offensively to get him going. Dallas was also more patient using additional actions out of their base sets to draw mismatches.

The Mavericks built on their momentum by coming out of the break with an 8-2 run to establish a double-figure edge. Even after Doncic picked up his fourth foul in the third quarter, the Mavericks could lean on Brunson to shoulder the load offensively.

After picking up his fifth foul, foul trouble became an issue for Doncic again early in the fourth quarter. The Mavericks did not signal for a call review, resulting in clear dissatisfaction from an angry Doncic on the sideline.

Brunson faced yet another opportunity to step up as the lead initiator of the Mavericks' offense with Doncic out due to foul trouble. Doncic checked back in with 4:39 left in regulation, with the lead being 95-84.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Suns used a late surge to come within single digits, but it was short-lived and too late in the game to be a difference-maker. After Mikal Bridges converted a layup with 1:09 left to play, Reggie Bullock responded with a made 3 to take a 102-91 lead with 55.2 seconds left — sealing the victory.

A total of five players scored in double-figures for Dallas. Brunson finished with a game-high 28 points and added four rebounds and five assists. Doncic stuffed the stat sheet with 26 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists.

"It was a great team win. JB, Spencer, Maxi, Doe, Reggie, everybody joined the party," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said.

Among the Mavericks' adjustments in Game 3 was to play Frank Ntilikina in favor of Josh Green. The on-ball defensive impact of Ntilikina offered a needed edge to disrupt Booker early in the game while also adding another defensive specialist that can swarm in the half-court.

Now facing a 2-1 series deficit, the Mavericks will look to tie it up in Game 4 on Sunday at AAC before the series shifts back to Phoenix for Game 5.