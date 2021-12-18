Luka Doncic Out; Mavs' Bullock Added To NBA Protocol List

The Dallas Mavericks will be without Reggie Bullock for Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, among other names on the inactive list — including Luka Doncic.

The Dallas Mavericks are set to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday but will be without no shortage of key players.

One note on the Mavericks' injury report stood out, in particular. Reggie Bullock was listed as 'out' due to 'health & safety protocols.'

The Mavericks will continue to be without Luka Doncic, who has missed half of the team's previous 16 outings due to an ankle injury. Joining him on the inactive list is Josh Green and Frank Ntilikina, who each have non-COVID related illnesses.

Doncic's inclusion on the report comes without surprise as Mavericks coach Jason Kidd told reporters on Wednesday the team's superstar is expected to miss at least another week.

The Mavericks dealt with their fair share of COVID absences last season — causing many rotation players to be out at the same time as a result.

Every team is having to prepare for the likely event that players will test positive for COVID and that it will spread throughout the roster, at least to an extent.

“It’s not just with Charlotte, but it’s throughout the league,” Mavs coach Jason Kidd told the team's official website recently. “We saw it in Indiana with Rick. It’s real.

“You have to prepare, you have to adjust, and (have) the next man up mentality. There’s some teams that don’t have enough players.”

For the Mavericks, who are struggling to stay afloat in the Western Conference standings, facing a positive COVID result is the last thing the team wants.