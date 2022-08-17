Skip to main content

Full Breakdown of Dallas Mavs 2022-23 Season Schedule

Let’s breakdown some of the biggest Dallas Mavericks games of the upcoming season, including opening night, Christmas Day and much more!

With the 2022-23 NBA season set to tip off in two months, the Dallas Mavericks’ full schedule has officially dropped. From a thrilling opening night, to a star-studded Christmas Day, to all the nationally televised matchups, DallasBasketball.com has you covered with a full schedule breakdown.

Opening Night / Week

The Mavs will start the new season where their experienced their biggest playoff triumph last season — Footprint Center against the Phoenix Suns. The NBA officially starts the season on Oct. 18, but the Mavs and Suns won’t tip off until Oct. 19 at 9pm CT on ESPN.

Luka Doncic and the Mavs completely dismantled the Suns in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals by the final score of 123-90. Doncic had 27 points in the first half of that game alone, which equaled the Suns’ point total as a team. He finished with 35 points on 12-19 shooting in 30 minutes of play.

Although Jalen Brunson is with the New York Knicks now, Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie vs. Devin Booker and Chris Paul … and JaVale McGee playing his former team … should still make for a highly entertaining matchup. After a handful of years where the Suns seemed to have the Mavs’ number, Dallas might have the mental edge over Phoenix now after that playoff series.

Here’s a look at the Mavs’ first full week of play:

  • Wed. Oct. 19 @ Phoenix 9pm CT, ESPN 
  • Sat. Oct. 22 Memphis 7:30pm CT, NBA TV 
  • Tues. Oct. 25 @ New Orleans 6:30pm CT, TNT 
  • Thu. Oct. 27 @ Brooklyn 6:30pm CT, NBA TV

Christmas Day

The Mavs played the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day at then-Staples Center during the 2019-20 season, which was their first Christmas game in eight years. Dallas then got a second straight Christmas game against the Utah Jazz last season … again, on the road.

This season, Doncic and the Mavs will host LeBron James’ Lakers at American Airlines Center on Dec. 25. It will be the first home Christmas game for Dallas since raising its championship banner in 2011.

James got the best of Doncic on Dec. 15 in Dallas, as the Lakers won in overtime, 107-104. However, Doncic got his revenge in Los Angeles on March 1, as he hunted James down the stretch en route to a thrilling 109-104 victory. That game also featured one of the most iconic moments of the Mavs' season, as Doncic went soaring for a put-back dunk over Dwight Howard.

Regardless of how good the Lakers actually are, this will be one of the more highly anticipated games of the regular season.

National TV Games

The Mavs are currently slated for 30 nationally televised games during the 2022-23 season. Ten of those will be on ESPN, nine on NBA TV, seven on TNT and four on ABC. The first four games of the Mavs' season will be nationally televised, then they won't be in the spotlight again until Thanksgiving week when they take on the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Nov. 23.

Hardest Month of the Season?

Excluding October and April, which only have six and five games respectively, it looks like the Mavs hardest month of the season could end up being November. Dallas starts that month off by playing the Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets ... then finishes it by playing the Denver Nuggets in back-to-back games, followed by the Celtics, the Raptors again, the Milwaukee Bucks and finally, the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Closing Stretch

Dallas' stretch run of the season doesn't look too daunting, as it will play the Charlotte Hornets twice, the San Antonio Spurs twice, the Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings in the final month-long stretch before the postseason. However, 10 of the Mavs' final 16 games will be on the road, which could play a factor in how well they finish.

More Notes

The Mavs will play:

  • 13 back-to-backs.
  • three five-game road trips and one six-game road trip (Feb. 24 to March 7 – longest of the season).
  • former Maverick Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 and again on Dec. 27 at AAC.
  • former Mavericks Kristaps Porzingis and the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Dec. 10 and again on Jan. 24 at AAC.

You can view the entire Mavs' schedule below:

