Shawn Marion Greatest Free Agent Signing in Mavs History?

The Dallas Mavericks have not traditionally been major free agent destinations. While there have been attempts made to pursue some of the top names by preserving the salary cap space, it has never paid off for Dallas. However, there have still been some important contributors acquired over the years.

HoopsHype put together a list of the top free agent signing in the history of all 30 NBA franchises. The basic counting stats weren't valued as the top criteria for the choices. Instead, there was a greater weight placed on the accolades that were achieved by the player or by the team as a whole.

For the Mavericks, the top achievement in the history of the franchise is clear: winning the 2011 NBA Finals.

If a player was part of the process in the Mavericks' only successful title run, then chances are they are going to get a significant boost. As in the case of Shawn Marion, who was acquired in 2009 in a sign-and-trade on a five-year, nearly $39 million contract, it was enough to take the honor.

His list of accolades as a Dallas Mavericks player might not be long, but the fact Shawn Marion was able to play a pivotal role in the lone championship in the franchise’s history as a role player was reason enough for us to pick him as the Texan team’s best free-agent signing ever.

It's a logical choice when considering his contributions to such an iconic moment in Mavericks history. Marion stepped up in the NBA Finals when his team needed his contributions the most. He scored in double-figures in five of six games in the series against the Miami Heat while embracing tough defensive assignments.

During the 2011 championship run, he averaged 11.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. However, simplifying the contributions that Marion provided down to him being a contributor during the title run isn't a full reflection of his value. Marion appeared in 361 regular season games as a member of the Mavericks and averaged 11.6 points and 7.0 rebounds.

Among the honorable mentions listed included: Monta Ellis, Chandler Parsons, and Harrison Barnes.

