Mavs Signing Campazzo to Final Roster Spot

As has been expected for about a week now, free-agent point guard Facundo Campazzo has agreed to a one-year contract with the Dallas Mavericks after completing his physical on Monday. The flashy-passing 31 year old fills Dallas’ final roster spot just two days before it opens the regular season against the Phoenix Suns.

Although Campazzo's efficiency might be a concern – through 130 career NBA games, he's shot just 37.2 percent from the field, including 32.8 percent from deep – he knows how to play the point guard position well, and the Mavs needed some backup point-guard depth. Campazzo has averaged 3.5 assists in 20.1 minutes per game over his two-year stint with the Denver Nuggets.

We'll have to wait and see if Campazzo will find his way into coach Jason Kidd's rotation, or if he'll be more of a "break glass in case of emergency" type of signing – similar to how the Mavs used J.J. Barea toward the end of his career.

When Campazzo initially made his NBA debut with the Nuggets in 2020, Doncic was happy to see his friend make it to the league.

"I am happy for him to be (in the NBA)," said Doncic. "He deserves it. I am going to cheer for him in every game but not against us."

Now, Doncic can cheer for Campazzo every game with no exceptions.

