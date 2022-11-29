For the third straight year, the Dallas Mavericks are off to a slow start as we approach the 20-game mark of the 2022-23 NBA season, and they'll need to figure something out sooner than later if they want to avoid getting buried in December.

Last year, the Mavs had injuries, COVID protocols absences and Luka Doncic's early-season conditioning to blame for the slow start. This year, however, Dallas has been mostly healthy with Doncic performing at an MVP level early and often, which makes its slow start even more concerning.

On the latest episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, we break down the main reasons for Dallas' struggles, as well as reasons for optimism going forward ... if the correct changes are made. Coach Jason Kidd has been rather stubborn with how he's handled Christian Wood's role this season, and that needs to change if the Mavs are going to reach their ceiling. On this episode, we explain all the potential benefits of Wood finally getting to start alongside Doncic.

What should Mavs fans' expectations be for the Kemba Walker signing? Could he be even more of a lift for Dallas in the locker room than on the court? How will he fit into a limited bench role? Can 20-year-old rookie Jaden Hardy, who is the G League's top scorer with the Texas Legends, get some run while Walker is being integrated over the next week?

Answers to all those questions and much, much more can be found right here:

