Skip to main content

Insult to Injury: NBA L2M Report Reveals Costly Error Against Mavs’ Dinwiddie

The Dallas Mavericks did a lot of things wrong in their loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, but an incorrect no-call by the officials in the last two minutes didn’t help matters either.

Just when the Dallas Mavericks and their fan base thought things couldn’t get any worse after the deflating 98-97 loss to the depleted Denver Nuggets on Sunday night … here comes the NBA’s Last Two Minutes Report.

On Monday, the NBA announced that there was an incorrect no-call that benefitted the Nuggets in a big way at the end of the game. With 1:35 remaining, Spencer Dinwiddie was hit by Denver guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, which not only resulted in a Mavs turnover, but also Dinwiddie’s shoulder popping out of place.

Due to the injury, the Mavs were forced to foul the Nuggets to stop play, giving Denver two free throws to cut the Dallas lead to two points as Dinwiddie left the game.

Obviously, there are many reasons for Dallas’ underwhelming performance on Sunday, including: the team shooting just 12-21 from the free-throw line, Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock and Tim Hardaway Jr. combining to go 2-19 from the field, and that weird halftime reversal of Luka Doncic’s halftime buzzer-beater that changed the score from the Mavs being up 59-52 to just 56-55 after a Nuggets prayer was answered when the reversal took place.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_19440555
Play

NBA Power Rankings: Mavs Exposed When Luka Doncic Sits?

Luka Doncic leads the league in scoring. But are the Dallas Mavericks relevant without him?

By Jeremy Brener
Christian Wood, Dallas Mavericks
Play

Mavs Jeopardizing Christian Wood Situation?

Christian Wood received a season-low 17 minutes against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday after scoring a season-high 28 points the game before. Are the Dallas Mavericks jeopardizing the situation ahead of his free agency?

By Grant Afseth
USATSI_19476712
Play

Dallas' Downfall: 3 Big Takeaways From the Mavs' Disappointing Loss vs. Nuggets

The Dallas Mavericks fumbled a prime opportunity on Sunday night as the undermanned Denver Nuggets stole the game down the stretch.

By Michael Mulford

Regardless, we can now add an NBA officiating blunder to the long list of mishaps that contributed to the Mavs falling to 9-7 on the young season. It was the truest definition of adding insult to injury.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_19440555
News

NBA Power Rankings: Mavs Exposed When Luka Doncic Sits?

By Jeremy Brener
Christian Wood, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs Jeopardizing Christian Wood Situation?

By Grant Afseth
USATSI_19476712
News

Dallas' Downfall: 3 Big Takeaways From the Mavs' Disappointing Loss vs. Nuggets

By Michael Mulford
USATSI_19476333
News

Josh Green's Career Night Not Enough as Mavs Fall to Depleted Nuggets

By Dalton Trigg
USATSI_19460208
News

Mavs' Christian Wood Forming Intriguing Duo With Luka Doncic

By Grant Afseth
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs vs. Nuggets GAMEDAY: Will Dallas Take Down Shorthanded Team Again?

By Grant Afseth
JaVale McGee, Dallas Mavericks
News

JaVale McGee Blames Mavs' Scheme Adjustment for Defense; Film Says Otherwise

By Grant Afseth
USATSI_19458852
News

Luka Doncic Speaks Up For Rotation Change in Mavs’ Win vs. Nuggets

By Dalton Trigg