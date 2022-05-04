The Dallas Mavericks have a superstar both on and off the court in Luka Doncic.

When it comes to sharing with others, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic likes to do it both on and off the court. Doncic was top-5 in assists per game in the regular season, and now, he's getting some recognition for assisting his communities in Dallas, TX and Ljubljana, Slovenia as well.

On Tuesday, the Mavs announced that Doncic has been named as a finalist for the 2021-22 NBA Cares Community Assist Award:

"Throughout the season, the NBA recognizes a player each month who best reflects the passion that the league and its players share for giving back to their communities. The NBA CAA Selection Committee will base their Seasonlong vote on the player’s continued commitment to positively impact his community through sustained efforts and difference-making work over the course of the season.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Over the last year, Doncic has made multiple visits to see Make-A-Wish children, given holiday packages to 200 children at a Children's Hospital, refurbished two basketball courts in his hometown of Ljubljana, and made numerous donations and other gift surprises as well.

The winner of the Community Assist Award will also win a $75,000 donation to the charity of his choice. That donation number was inspired by this season being the NBA's 75th anniversary.

An NBA executive panel and fans will determine which player wins the award. If you're a Mavs fan, or even just a Doncic fan in general, you are now able to vote for him in two ways on Twitter:

Send a tweet using #NBACommunityAssist and #LukaDoncic

Retweet any tweet containing those hashtags

Fan voting is live until Saturday, May 14.

The next time you can see Doncic dishing out on-court assists again will be Wednesday night as the Mavs take on the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of their Western Conference Semifinals series. Doncic scored a game-high 45 points in Game 1, despite the Mavs falling, 121-114.