Mavs Talk: Luka - ‘We Showed Who We Are' Vs. Clippers

Mavs Talk: ‘We Showed Who We Are,’ Says Luka Doncic After Dallas'[ Overwhelming Win Over Los Angeles Clippers 124-73

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks bounced back from a slow 0-2 start and defeated the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon 124-73. The victory was highlighted by a historic first half in which the Mavericks led by a 50-point margin.

Now, let's hear the Mavs talk ...

Mavs coach Rick Carlisle on the win:

“Today, our guys didn't allow each other to be let down," Rick said … The Clippers didn't have a great night - that's obvious - but we had something to do with it."

Luka Doncic on the early season woes:

"We showed who we are. People judged us off the first two games of the season. It’s a long season, but we’ve got to keep going like that. We’ve got to play defense. That’s our specialty from now on."

Josh Richardson on fitting in with the Mavs:

"These guys accepted me with open arms and that's all I can really ask for. I repay them by playing hard."

James Johnson on being up by 50 at halftime:

"It's one of those things you can't even enjoy until the game is over."

Tim Hardaway Jr. on whether there's a sense of revenge after losing to the Clippers in the playoffs:

"Obviously, there's still a little bit of that memory locked in our head.. We just wanted to come out and focus on ourselves and end the road trip with a win."

The Mavericks will aim to extend their winning streak on Wednesday when they face a young and exciting Charlotte Hornets team.