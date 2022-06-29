Mavs’ Theo Pinson to Become Restricted Free Agent

The top storyline surrounding the Dallas Mavericks as free agency nears is the seemingly impending departure of Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks. There are plenty of other matters to tend to as an organization in addition to that.

Among the Mavericks' priorities will be to fill out the depth chart after sending out four contracts to the Houston Rockets in exchange for just Christian Wood. Among the players they'd like to keep using one of those roster spots is Theo Pinson.

According to Spotrac, the Mavericks have tendered a qualifying offer to make Theo Pinson a restricted free agent. He is no longer eligible for a two-way contract.

By making Pinson a restricted free agent, the Mavericks will have the option of matching an offer sheet he signs elsewhere if he were to do so. He can also simply sign the qualifying offer for the veteran's minimum to return for the 2022-23 season.

Pinson was signed to one of the Mavericks' two-way contracts last season after previously being a member of the New York Knicks. He appeared in 19 games and averaged 2.5 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.

While Pinson didn't stuff the stat sheet for the Mavericks last season, he was widely regarded as a key presence for team chemistry. He was the team's biggest hype-man throughout the playoffs when he was ineligible to play and got into the head of rival players at times.

“I’ve been in the NBA eight years. I’ve been on like five teams, or something like that. Theo is the best. I’ll take him on a team any day,” Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie said.

“The mood is instantly lighter. It’s instantly better. You go through some tough times, he’s going to make you laugh. You go through some good times, he’s going to make you feel great. … I’ll take him on my team any day. I promise you that.”

By the Mavericks clearing out extra roster spots, it opens the option of retaining Pinson while still being able to sign a talent like Goran Dragic, or a wing player using the Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception. It remains to be seen what type of contract Jaden Hardy will receive after being selected No. 37 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

