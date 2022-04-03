Skip to main content

Former Mavs Guard Tim Hardaway Sr. Inducted Into Hall of Fame

Tim Hardaway Sr. was among the latest inductees into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The 2022 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class features 13 new inductees, including former Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Sr.  

Hardaway played 54 games for the Mavericks after the prime of his career. In 2001, he averaged 9.6 points, 1.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for Dallas before being traded midseason to the Denver Nuggets for a package headlined by Nick Van Exel and Raef LaFrentz.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks
Hardaway

What Hardaway is most remembered for was the earlier stages of his NBA career. Beginning with his second season, he received three consecutive All-Star nominations as a member of the Golden State Warriors. He averaged 23.2 points, 9.8 assists and 2.3 steals during that stretch.

San Fransisco Bay Area native Mavericks coach Jason Kidd has a long history with Hardaway.

“Growing up in the Bay Area, I got to see a lot of his games and I got to play against him a lot in high school and college,” Kidd said. “The crossover was like no other, and he was competitive.”

After suffering a torn ligament in his knee during a practice prior to the 1993-94 season, he missed that season. He did not receive another All-Star nod until 1996-97 as a member of the Miami Heat, and ultimately finished with five in his NBA career. 

Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks
Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks
Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks

Kidd reflected on what stood out most about Hardaway in his NBA career. 

“He wanted to win on a nightly basis,” Kidd said. “He wasn’t afraid of the moment, wasn’t afraid to take the shot.

“I’m happy that he’s made it to the final calling, and that’s to be recognized as one of the best players to play.”

Hardaway was not named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team earlier this year. However, the originator of the "UTEP Two-Step" dazzled fans and secured his spot among basketball immortals. 

