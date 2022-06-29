NBA Trade Rumor: Mavs Interested in Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle?

As the Dallas Mavericks come to grips with Jalen Brunson preparing to join the New York Knicks, you can bet GM Nico Harrison is already working the phones in order to figure out what his team’s next step is.

According to Jake Fischer, Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle could be a name to watch over the next few days.

"The two teams most often mentioned as Matisse Thybulle suitors have been Portland and Dallas,” write Fischer.

It’s been reported that the Mavs will focus more on adding another wing player instead of one that fits closer to Brunson’s profile. Thybulle might not be where he needs to be offensively, but on the defensive end, he figures to fit what the Mavs are looking from their wings.

In 66 games for the Sixers this year, Thybulle averaged 5.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks in 25.5 minutes per game. He shot 50 percent from the field and 31 percent from deep. Thybulle will be in the final year of his current contract, making $4 million in the 2022-23 season.

Although Thybulle has offensive limitations, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the Mavs would be able to get him for a cheap price. It’s been reported that Philadelphia is interested in dumping bigger salary and adding veteran 3-and-D role players like P.J. Tucker, who is expected to sign with the Sixers in free agency.

Adding Thybulle could potentially cost the Mavs Dorian Finney-Smith or future draft compensation. At that kind of price point, the Mavs might be better served finding a way to create room in order to offer Golden State Warriors guard/forward Gary Payton II the full mid-level exception.