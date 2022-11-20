Mavs vs. Nuggets GAMEDAY: Will Dallas Take Down Shorthanded Team Again?

The Dallas Mavericks end their two-game mini-series against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night at American Airlines Center. After a blowout win in the first meeting, the Mavs hope to take advantage of a depleted Nuggets team for a second consecutive win before going on a tough three-game road trip next week.

Dallas will be without Maxi Kleber (back contusion) for a third consecutive game. JaVale McGee is no longer listed on the injury report with a neck strain and Reggie Bullock (neck strain) has been upgraded from being previously listed as questionable to now being probable to play

On the Nuggets’ side, both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will be out for this matchup again due to being in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Aaron Gordon remains listed as questionable with a non-Covid illness. The Mavs will need to achieve a victory again against a shorthanded team, something they've struggled to do.

“We kind of know [in past games this season] when the other team has superstars out that we lose a game," Doncic said of defeating the shorthanded Nuggets on Friday. "We’re kind of known for that, I guess. Today we had to change this. Just approach the game the same way. They have good players, they’re still a good team. They have plenty of guys who can go off without Nikola [Jokic]. I think we had to be ready, and the plan succeeded.”

A lot went well for the Mavs in their 127-99 win over the Nuggets on Friday. Luka Doncic racked up 33 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists to record what became his 50th career triple-double — becoming the 10th player in NBA history to meet this mark. Christian Wood scored a season-high 28 points and Spencer Dinwiddie racked up 15 points. Dallas shot a staggering 59.7 percent form the floor and 40.8 percent form 3-point range.

“It’s great," Doncic said of recording his 50th career triple double. "It feels amazing. … It’s a pleasure. I’m just really glad that I’m here and doing this.”

RECORDS: Dallas Mavericks (9-6), Denver Nuggets (9-6)

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV: Bally Sports Southwest (BSSW), NBA League Pass

RADIO: 97.1 The Freak, 99.1 FM Zona MX (Spanish)

ODDS: The Mavs are favored to win by 10 points.

NEXT UP: After the Mavs wrap up their five-game homestand, they’ll then go on the road for a tough three-game road trip against the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks.

FINAL WORD: Jason Kidd on Christian Wood's impact.

"I think he's comfortable. I think that you can see that he's comfortable playing his role," Kidd said of Wood. "He's doing a great job for us on both ends, offense and defense. Just understanding that we're trying to get the ball offensively because he is a talent.

"The nice part about that is he's really unselfish and he's looking to make the right play -- and he's doing that for a high level for us right now, and we need that."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.