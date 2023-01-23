Ex-Mavs Star Kristaps Porzingis Ruled Out For Dallas Return

Washington Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis will not be available to play against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, during their upcoming matchup.

The Dallas Mavericks have yet to face off against their former star, Kristaps Porzingis, at the American Airlines Center since trading him to the Washington Wizards ahead of last year's midseason deadline. The earliest possible chance of doing so will have to take place in the 2023-24 season.

On Tuesday, the Mavs will take on the Washington Wizards, but they will be doing so without Porzingis available to play. The team announced on Monday that he is considered week-to-week due to a sprained ankle.

Kristaps Porzingis will be listed as week-to-week with a sprained left ankle. The injury originally occurred in the third quarter of the team’s win over Orlando on January 21.

Porzingis did play against the Mavs once since being traded to the Wizards. During the April 1 matchup, he recorded 24 points, nine rebounds, and four assists in what was a 135-103 win for Washington.

The Mavs will need to take advantage of Porzingis not being in the lineup as they aim to bounce back from a 112-98 loss to the LA Clippers on Sunday. Dallas has yet to lose consecutive home games this season.

Porzingis is having a productive season for the Wizards, averaging 22.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 32.7 minutes per game. He is currently earning just over $33.8 million in what is the fourth of a five-year, $158.3 million contract. He could decline his $36 million player option to become a free agent this summer.

The early indications regarding Porzingis' future with the Wizards are that he is likely to decline his player option to sign a long-term deal in the offseason. As an integral part of Washington's roster building efforts, remaining in town is a viable option.

Spencer Dinwiddie, who was traded in the deal that sent Porzingis to the Wizards, will have another chance to face off against his former team. His last performance against Washington ended with him recording 33 points, four rebounds, and six assists.

