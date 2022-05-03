Mavs Must Be Better From Deep to Beat Suns in Game 2

The Dallas Mavericks didn't knock down enough open shots when it mattered in Game 1 of the West semifinals.

The Dallas Mavericks don’t have to play a perfect game to beat the Phoenix Suns. But they need to come reasonably close.

In addition to playing suffocating defense and letting Luka Doncic control the pace, the Mavs need to knock down their share of open shots. Especially from deep.

Dallas did so at times in Monday night’s opener of the Western Conference semifinals in Phoenix, but just not enough as the Suns prevailed in a contest not as close as the 121-114 final score would indicate.

Game 2 in back in the Valley of the Sun on Wednesday night, before the best-of-seven series shifts to American Airlines Center for the following two games.

The Mavs made 16-39 from 3-point distance for a respectable 41 percent. The makes, however, came in bunches and the droughts allowed the Suns to pull away.

Maxi Kleber drilled 5-6 from downtown in the first half, but didn’t make another over the final two quarters. First-round hero Jalen Brunson didn’t make one 3 and it didn’t help that he exited with three fouls early in the second period and never found his rhythm.

Doncic scored a game-high 45 on 15-30 shooting, including 4-11 from 3-point range. He worked for every point and didn’t have enough help with the game was in doubt.



Spencer Dinwiddie made half of his four 3s and had just eight points. Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock combined to make 4-13 from 3, missing a number of wide-open looks.

The Suns didn’t rely on 3s nearly as much, going 11-28 (39.3 percent). Phoenix, which led by as many as 21, racked up 44 points in the paint behind a team-high 25 from Deandre Ayton.

The 3-ball kept Dallas in it early. At least somewhat in it. The Mavs, after missing their first four from deep, went on a 9-13 stretch from beyond the arc to the lasted midway through the second period.

Trailing just 51-47 after Doncic connected with Dwight Powell on an alley-oop, the Mavs appeared to be hitting their stride. Then they went cold.

Dallas missed its last four 3-pointers of the half – three from Doncic – and Phoenix took advantage, taking a 69-56 lead into the locker room.

The Mavs made a run late as 3s began to fall again, but it was too little, too late, with the outcome never in doubt.