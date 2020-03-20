DFW Native Marcus Smart of Celtics: 'I'm OK' Despite Positive Coronavirus Test

DALLAS - Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, a DFW native from Flower Mound and a fan favorite in Dallas, has tested positive for COVID-19, he revealed in a Twitter video Thursday evening.

“I just found out I tested positive for the coronavirus,” Smart said. “I’m OK, I feel fine, I don’t feel any of the symptoms, but I can’t stress enough practicing social distancing and really keeping yourself away from a large group of people.”

Moments earlier, the Celtics released a statement in which they announced an unnamed player had tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the Celtics, Smart “has been in isolation for several days and will continue to do so while being monitored by team medical staff.”

It was a week ago when the NBA announced the season would be suspended, with Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz the first positive case and the impetus for the decision. Since then the number of NBA players who have been stricken has grown as the league, like the rest of sports and beyond, is using terms like "an abundance of caution'' and the rest of us, like Smart above, are recognizing the value of understanding the meaning of "social distancing'' and a phrase Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban noted last Wednesday, "self-quarantine.''