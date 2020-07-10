‘Equality’: The Dallas Mavs Uniform Plan in NBA Bubble

The Dallas Mavericks are using their uniforms in the NBA re-boot in the bubble by sending two messages with one word.

The single word that will be worn on the back of Mavs jerseys in the place of surnames?

‘Equality.”

The other message, beyond the one expressing concern for social justice? It’s more subtle, but it’s there: the Mavs player’s are unified in their desires.

The NBA is allowing teams to put expressions of social justice on the backs of their jerseys for the upcoming re-start in Orlando. So some teams' jerseys might carry more than a dozen different messages - and there is nothing wrong with that.

But in the case of the Mavs? They will present a unified statement with the single word - and will take it a step beyond with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis and each player on the internationally-flavored Dallas roster opting to translate the word into their native language for their statement jerseys.

“It will be something that people talk about, but once the games start fans are going to be fans and love watching the games and people who are not fans will want to commentate.” Mavs owner Mark Cuban said via Heavy.com).

That's Cuban's way of answering a question about whether the concept is a "distraction.'' But he's right: The games will still be the thing. And there is nothing negative about an all-encompassing sentiment of "equality.''

And, as an offshoot of it all? Yes, it can be a unifier inside a locker room (or, in the case of Orlando, a hotel ballroom) for a team.

"This is such a unique situation, my hope is that the players will become closer and stronger together.” Cuban said.