Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Mavs Step Back Podcast

Exclusive: Mavs Stand Firm in NBA Trade Offer For Andre Iguodala

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - There have been seven months of gnashing of teeth, flapping of gums and wringing of hands over what might happen to the Memphis Grizzlies' in-limbo small forward Andre Iguodala.

Seven months. And the Dallas Mavericks, who made a trade offer on July 10 to acquire Iggy, have not budged.

While various reports around the NBA have created the impression that there is "new movement'' regarding Iguodala, there is nothing of the sort from the Mavs' side. Dallas' early-July offer to Memphis for the 35-year-old defensive stopper, who is on the Grizzlies roster but is not really part of the team, was the salary burden of Courtney Lee and a second-round pick, owned by Dallas via Golden State. We established that on June 10. That's the deal.

Lee is the $12.7-million ballast in the proposal. The high pick (Golden State has the worst record in the league and that pick will therefore be atop the second round) is the prize.

Memphis is trying to send a message through the media, it seems, that accepting that deal is their "backup plan.'' Tim MacMahon of ESPN writes that the Dallas offer is viewed as the Grizzlies' "backup plan.''

We can't speak to the Grizzlies' thinking here, except to say that if they had a better offer for Iggy - who is owed $17 million this season on an expiring deal, with Memphis not planning to simply let him go via buyout - they'd have taken it.

Iguodala isn't the same guy who won the 2016 NBA Finals MVP. Last season for the Warriors, Iguodala averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in the regular aeason, though then in the playoffs, upped his numbers to 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists as the Warriors lost to Toronto in the NBA Finals.

If the Grizzlies change their minds and buy out Iguodala, they lose money for nothing. If they don't swap him, they pay $17.2 million for nothing. The Mavs - who don't see Iggy as "the final piece'' and therefore don't want to overpay, while also visualizing him as a high-rotation helper for a Luka Doncic-led playoff team - are offering Memphis a way to salvage their situation.

That's Dallas' position for seven months running now. Memphis can term the Mavs' offer a "backup plan'' ... but for that to be true, they'd have to have something more front-burner on Iggy. And with the NBA Trade Deadline of Feb. 6 now just a week away? The Mavs aren't moving. And the Grizzlies better get cooking.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kobe Bryant Debate: Are Mark Cuban and the Mavs Right To Retire No. 24?

A DallasBasketball.com Debate About The Late Kobe Bryant, Fearturing Veteran DFW Journalists and Dallas Mavericks Watchers Richie Whitt and Mike Fisher: Are Mark Cuban and the Mavs Right To Retire No. 24?

Mike Fisher

by

splinter33

Mavs With Another 'Extreme' Embarrassing Home Showing in Blowout Loss to Phoenix

The Dallas Mavericks have struggled at the AAC this season, and that trend continued on Tuesday night, with the Mavs getting blown out on their home floor by the Phoenix Suns

Matt Galatzan

by

Dubs42

‘Under Pressure:’ Mavs at Thunder GameDay Preview

‘Under Pressure:’ Mavs at Thunder GameDay Preview

Mike Fisher

by

izen

Q and A: Mavs Trade Pickup Willie Cauley-Stein First Interview in Dallas

Q and A: Mavs Trade Pickup Willie Cauley-Stein First 'Art of the Interview' in Dallas

Mike Fisher

Suns at Mavs Preview: Another Measure of Dallas' 'Bounce-Back'ability

Suns at Mavs Preview: Another Measure of Dallas' 'Bounce-Back'ability

Mike Fisher

Mark Cuban Says Mavs Will Retire No. 24 to Honor Late Icon Kobe Bryant

Team Owner Mark Cuban Says His Dallas Mavericks Will Retire No. 24 to Honor the Late Icon Kobe Bryant

Mike Fisher

by

BallisLife

As Kobe Bryant Honored, Mavs Take Down Streaking Thunder With 107-97 Win

The Dallas Mavericks got back in the win column on Monday night, taking down the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 107-97 win.

Matt Galatzan

Monday Mavs Donuts: From Dwight's Injury to True Kobe Tragedy, This Week Sucks

A week of small joys, but great tragedy, sends basketball into the background ... Monday Mavs Donuts: From Dwight's Injury to Kobe Bryant Family Death, This Week Sucks

Steven Kilpatrick

Mavs Fan's View: Learning to ‘Not Hate’ Kobe Bryant in the Twilight of His and Dirk Nowitzki’s Careers

Mavs Fan's View: Learning to ‘Not Hate’ Kobe Bryant in the Twilight of His and Dirk Nowitzki’s Careers

Dalton Trigg

Kobe Bryant's Daughter Gianna, 13, Also Dead in Helicopter Crash: 'I Was Seeing The Game Through Her Eyes'

Kobe Bryant's Daughter Gianna, 13, Also Dead in Helicopter Crash: 'I Was Seeing The Game Through Her Eyes'

Mike Fisher