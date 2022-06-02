Skip to main content

NBA Finals: Warriors vs. Celtics - Odds, Injuries, and How Mavs Will Watch

“I think when you look at the journey we’ve been on since the beginning, you just don’t know,” Mavs coach Jason Kidd said as the NBA Finals launch.

DALLAS - From a Dallas Mavericks perspective, eyeballing the NBA Finals shouldn't just be a "How to Watch'' story; it should also be a "How to Get There'' story.

The Boston Celtics start on the road in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday night. This is about history, two of the league’s most storied franchises, all unfolding in the NBA’s 75th anniversary season.

But it's also about ambition for the other clubs, like Dallas, that fell short - in the case of the Luka Doncic-led Mavs, just one series short, as they were ousted by the Warriors in the West finals.

“I think when you look at the journey we’ve been on since the beginning, you just don’t know,” coach Jason Kidd said of what Dallas can be capable of. "As we continued that journey we started to figure out who we wanted to be. That’s what helped us get to this point. They are true believers that they can compete against anyone.”

Maybe the Mavs are just "one player away.'' But "belief'' during a truly magical Dallas season is one thing. The Warriors and Celtics are about to accomplish more than that.

The Warriors' All-Star trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green is healthy and clicking. Boston counters with the All-Star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown - and there is something instructive about the Celtics' season, too, as they were able to turn their year around after many thought this would be a lost season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

gettyimages-1308362564-594x594
Play

Mavs Connections: A Dame Lillard Trade With Blazers?

If Dame Lillard decides it's time to move on from the Portland Trail Blazers, there's many reasons to believe the Dallas Mavericks could be at the top of his wishlist.

By Dalton Trigg2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Cherelle-Griner-960x504

Brittney Griner, WNBA Legend: Prisoner Swap with Russia for 'Merchant of Death'?

Should the United States government play politics in return with a “prisoner” exchange involving the release of the so-called “Merchant of Death”?

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
4 hours ago
gettyimages-1230598442-594x594
Play

This Draft Night Trade With Kings Could Make Mavs Title Contenders

The Dallas Mavericks could fill most of their roster's holes by making one trade with the Sacramento Kings during the NBA Draft on June 23.

By Dalton Trigg12 hours ago
12 hours ago

And now? The Celtics find themselves four wins away from winning their 18th championship in franchise history. ... with the Warriors as 3.5-point favorites in Game 1.

How to Watch

WHO: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors

WHAT: 2022 NBA Finals - Game 1

WHEN: 8:00 p.m. CT, Thursday, June 2

WHERE: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ABCStream: Fubo.tv

gettyimages-1308362564-594x594
News

Mavs Connections: A Dame Lillard Trade With Blazers?

By Dalton Trigg2 hours ago
Cherelle-Griner-960x504
News

Brittney Griner, WNBA Legend: Prisoner Swap with Russia for 'Merchant of Death'?

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
gettyimages-1230598442-594x594
News

This Draft Night Trade With Kings Could Make Mavs Title Contenders

By Dalton Trigg12 hours ago
gettyimages-1391062220-594x594
News

NBA Draft Trades: Should Mavs Pursue Deal With Rival Spurs?

By Dalton TriggJun 1, 2022
02BEEC28-FFED-4417-A8B8-BE03DB4FBA36
News

‘Luka Doncic Holding Mavs Back,’ Says Hot-Take Analyst Stephen A. Smith

By Dalton TriggMay 31, 2022
Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

Report: Mavs Expected to Re-Sign Jalen Brunson; Latest Contract Projections

By Grant AfsethMay 31, 2022
C1480E06-C95F-46FD-A281-526F4E1CBED1
News

Rumor: Dragic to Re-Join Doncic on Slovenian National Team; Free Agency Next?

By DallasBasketball.com StaffMay 31, 2022
99B9FC8E-F940-42D2-9E93-DBAB6CCBCFF5
News

Mavs Donuts: Top Moments From Thrilling 'Luka Magic' Season

By Dalton TriggMay 30, 2022