NBA Finals: Warriors vs. Celtics - Odds, Injuries, and How Mavs Will Watch

“I think when you look at the journey we’ve been on since the beginning, you just don’t know,” Mavs coach Jason Kidd said as the NBA Finals launch.

DALLAS - From a Dallas Mavericks perspective, eyeballing the NBA Finals shouldn't just be a "How to Watch'' story; it should also be a "How to Get There'' story.

The Boston Celtics start on the road in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday night. This is about history, two of the league’s most storied franchises, all unfolding in the NBA’s 75th anniversary season.

But it's also about ambition for the other clubs, like Dallas, that fell short - in the case of the Luka Doncic-led Mavs, just one series short, as they were ousted by the Warriors in the West finals.

“I think when you look at the journey we’ve been on since the beginning, you just don’t know,” coach Jason Kidd said of what Dallas can be capable of. "As we continued that journey we started to figure out who we wanted to be. That’s what helped us get to this point. They are true believers that they can compete against anyone.”

Maybe the Mavs are just "one player away.'' But "belief'' during a truly magical Dallas season is one thing. The Warriors and Celtics are about to accomplish more than that.

The Warriors' All-Star trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green is healthy and clicking. Boston counters with the All-Star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown - and there is something instructive about the Celtics' season, too, as they were able to turn their year around after many thought this would be a lost season.

And now? The Celtics find themselves four wins away from winning their 18th championship in franchise history. ... with the Warriors as 3.5-point favorites in Game 1.

How to Watch

WHO: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors

WHAT: 2022 NBA Finals - Game 1

WHEN: 8:00 p.m. CT, Thursday, June 2

WHERE: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ABCStream: Fubo.tv