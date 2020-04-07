Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Gang Green? Porzingis Hints at Mavs Uniform Change

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Everybody is different. Like fingerprints and snowflakes, no two are alike. Except ... One thing we all have in common: We all sincerely believe, in our heart of hearts, that we have "taste.''

Which brings us to the Dallas Mavericks uniforms, and which ones over the years look "silly'' or "trashy'' (as in, literally, like a trash bag'') or "classy.''

mavs dirk trash bag

Kristaps Porzingis recently operated the "Mavs Twitter Takeover" on the team's social-media site and he offered up a particular favorite via a fan question.

Does this mean the Mavs are in 2020-21 (assuming there is such a thing) bringing back what it seems to MFFLs is their beloved green uniform?

It's worth noting that when DallasBasketball.com contributor Tyler Upchurch recently dug through some of his design suggestions over the years, he got positive reactions not only from KP but from Luka Doncic as well.

Now, KP and Luka's reactions were not specific to "green'' this time around.

So let's call this an "educated guess.''

Yes, in 2020-21, the Dallas Mavericks will have yet another new set of uniforms. Yes, Mavs owner Mark Cuban - like the rest of us a believer in his own ability to have "taste'' - also tries to have the pulse of the audience as well.

CUMxVfqWcAE1rky

And yes, the Mavs are aware of how much you love green ... oh, say, the green that was present in the 2015 jerseys. The Mavs themselves advertised those as "classics'' at the time.

It would show good "taste'' to run that back again.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mark Cuban for President of 'America 2.0? 'Great Question!' Mavs Boss Tells SI

NBA owner Mark Cuban has flirted with the idea of running for president on numerous occasions. But in our interview with him - without shutting down the notion - the civic leader of 'America 2.0' makes it clear this moment is not the time

BriAmaranthus

by

MillerAssociates

President Trump Pushes for Sports Return; Will NBA Shove Back?

President Trump Is Pushing for a 'Sports in September' Return; What If Adam Silver's NBA Shoves Back?

Mike Fisher

Mavs Monday Donuts: 'Hot Spots,' 'FinDog' And Cooking Curry

Dallas Mavericks Monday Donuts: Our NBA Notebook On 'Hot Spots,' 'FinDog,' Jordan vs. Kareem And Cooking Curry

Mike Fisher

Is Michael Finley a Bulls GM Candidate? 'He'd Be Amazing,' Mavs Cuban Says

Is Chicago Native Michael Finley a Bulls GM Candidate? 'He'd Be Amazing,' Dallas Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Tells DallasBasketball.com

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: Mavs as 'Second Responders' - And A Letter From the 'Front Line'

Whitt's End: The NBA's Dallas Mavericks Are Doing What They Can as 'Second Responders' - And A Letter From the 'Front Line' Is Part of our DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

Mavs Donuts: Let's Grade The NBA Playoff Format Ideas

Dallas Mavericks Donuts: NBA Notebook Including Our Basketball Grief - And Theirs ... Oh, and Let's Grade The NBA Playoff Format Ideas

Mike Fisher

Surprise! Mark Cuban on NBA Players' Hiatus Habits

What has surprised Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban the most about the NBA amid the COVID-19 epidemic? Surprise!

BriAmaranthus

Cuban Teams With DoorDash: 'People Are Coming Together Like Never Before'

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Teams With DoorDash: 'People Are Coming Together Like Never Before'

BriAmaranthus

April Fools' Day: Mark Cuban and The All-Time Greatest Sports Prank

April Fools' Day 2020 is No Joke, But It's a Good Time to Recall the NBA's Mark Cuban and The All-Time Greatest Sports Prank

Mike Fisher

MVP Giannis Raves About Mavs Porzingis: 'He Can Do Everything'

The NBA Hiatus Scouting Report From MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo on Dallas Mavericks Big Man Kristaps Porzingis: 'He Can Do Everything'

Mike Fisher