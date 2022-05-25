Warriors’ Zone Defense 'A Compliment' to Doncic, Mavs, Says Coach Kidd

"The biggest compliment we've gotten is they got to play zone because they can't play us one on one, right?" said Coach Jason Kidd after the Game 4 win.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors, 119-109, in Game 4 to avoid the brooms. Dallas made 20 3-pointers to keep the Western Conference Finals alive.

After shooting 41 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from 3-point range in its three losses, Dallas changed that trend in Game 4. The Mavs shot 50 percent from the field as a team, including an impressive 46.5 percent from deep, while the Warriors were forced to use a zone defense to try to slow down Dallas.

"The biggest compliment we've gotten is they got to play zone because they can't play us one on one, right?" said Coach Jason Kidd after the Game 4 win. "This is a championship DNA team. They're giving you a compliment that they can't guard you. It's pretty cool.

"They're winning the series. But we believe if we can continue to we keep getting the shots that we got, if we make them, it puts pressure on them."

Dallas has yet to lose four consecutive games this season, a streak the Mavs continued to force a Game 5. The Mavs are also undefeated in elimination games this postseason, now holding a 3-0 record.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 30 points, 14 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. One of the biggest themes of the conference finals has been Dallas' role players struggling to knock down open shots. That theme was halted in Game 4, as five other Mavericks joined Doncic by scoring double digits.

"I still believe we can win," said Doncic. "We're going to have to go game by game. You have to believe to win."

No team in NBA history has rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win a series. If the Mavs want to do the unthinkable and make history, it has to start with another win… and more made open shots. On the line? A trip to the NBA Finals, which would be Dallas' third time in franchise history.