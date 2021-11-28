BREAKING: Goran Dragic Leaves Raptors; Will Mavs Make Trade?

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    BREAKING: Goran Dragic Leaves Raptors; Will Luka Doncic's Mavs Make Trade?

    This is a situation you don't see so often: A twisted potential bidding war for a Raptor who doesn't even play
    Author:

    DALLAS - We have called him "The Raptors Refugee,'' and the weird twist in former Heat guard Goran Dragic's NBA career keeps twisting. He is in Toronto, where he was traded to from Miami in the offseason as part of the Kyle Lowry deal.

    But he's not "in Toronto'' at all.

    Dragic started for the Raptors in their NBA opener. And for the most part, since then, it's been about a bizarre string of DNP-CDs.

    The team announced Sunday that the 35-year-old point guard has departed the club to “manage a personal issue.” While there could be a serious matter in addition to his well-known status with the Raptors ...

    Smart speculation is that this is about Dragic seeking an escape from Toronto,

    And maybe landing in Dallas.

    It is bizarre, until Toronto takes him in mothballs with plans to either move him ... or let him move.

    The "personal leave, of course, ramps up speculation that Dragic will land with the Dallas Mavericks, who have long coveted him in part because of his big-brother relationship with fellow Slovenian star Luka Doncic.

    But what if Dallas ends up a bridesmaid once again, in terms of talent acquisition, because of Miami's level of contention and maybe Dragic's comfort level in such a return?

    The problem for Dallas is that the Raptors have been unwilling to give Dragic a buyout. If would do so, he'd almost surely become a Mav, as the rules block him from boomeranging back to Miami without waiting a full season.

    Rather, it seems, the Raptors would like to end up trading Dragic - naturally, for them, assets are better than buyouts.

    Recommended Articles

    dragic doncic close
    Play

    BREAKING: Goran Dragic Leaves Raptors; Will Mavs Make Trade?

    This is a situation you don't see so often: A twisted potential bidding war for a Raptor who doesn't even play

    just now
    USATSI_17245229
    Play

    Hobbled Doncic Not Enough in Mavs' 120-114 Loss to Wizards

    Coming off a big road win, Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and the Dallas Mavericks couldn't keep the winning ways alive in a 120-114 loss.

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17172800_168388359_lowres
    Play

    Jalen Brunson OUT as Mavs Defend Home Court: GAMEDAY Wizards at Dallas

    After a three-day break, the Dallas Mavericks host the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

    Nov 26, 2021

    Which means Dallas might have to trade for him.

    Which means Miami and Dallas could enter a mini-bidding war.

    How much does Dallas want Dragic to help Luka and Kristaps Porzingis? Enough to "win the bidding''?

    As Dragic said recently, “I know him as a kid, I know him when he was five years old, I know his dad. His dad was my mentor. I really connected with Luka and his family. He’s just a pure, natural talent that you don’t see so often.”

    This is also a situation you don't see so often: A twisted potential bidding war for a Raptor who doesn't even play ... with Miami (needing a backup to Lowry) and Dallas (needing all the ball-handlers it can get, in addition to the Luka-friendly factor) each trying to elbow the other out of the way. ... and of course, a Mavs history in the Mark Cuban era of coming oh-so-close on big acquisitions ...

    But not quite close enough.

    Now, though, another advancement in Dragic's escape from Toronto - because in spirit and now in body, he seems done there.

    Follow FishSports on Twitter

    Follow Cowboys & Mavs / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys & Mavs Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

    dragic doncic close
    News

    BREAKING: Goran Dragic Leaves Raptors; Will Mavs Make Trade?

    just now
    USATSI_17245229
    News

    Hobbled Doncic Not Enough in Mavs' 120-114 Loss to Wizards

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17172800_168388359_lowres
    News

    Jalen Brunson OUT as Mavs Defend Home Court: GAMEDAY Wizards at Dallas

    Nov 26, 2021
    dirk charles
    News

    Dirk Explains Barkley-Related Reason for No. 41

    Nov 26, 2021
    ;luka smile lac
    News

    ‘Super-Human’ Luka is ‘Out of Shape,’ Says NBA Analyst

    Nov 26, 2021
    luka kp cuban
    News

    'Freed' KP Trade Talks Denied - But Mavs Still Have 'Maybes'

    Nov 25, 2021
    USATSI_17220352
    News

    Mavs Over Clippers: It's a 'Rivalry,' Right?

    Nov 24, 2021
    bled luka lac
    News

    Mavs' Luka Doncic Explains Decision To Play Against Clippers

    Nov 24, 2021