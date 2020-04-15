Dallas Basketball
How Often Does Jason Terry Re-Watch Mavs 2011 Championship Highlights?

Mike Fisher

 DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks could have never won that NBA title in 2011 without the gutsy and clutch work of Jason Terry, who sported an in-your-face boldness as a player that served him well over a long NBA career ... and served him well nine years ago when he and the Mavs took on LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

Recently, due to the COVID-19 crisis, many of us have found ourselves without live basketball games to watch. So we're watching old games.

"Jet'' is no different.

“Oh it never gets old for me,'' Terry said in an interview with the Dallas News. "I actually replay it twice a week. Now that I’ve got plenty of time on my hands I’ll be watching again tonight. I’ll pick one game out of one of the series and watch it from start to finish.''

Who can blame him? Terry, now 42 and working in the Mavs system as an assistant general manager of the Texas Legends of the NBA G-League, was a big part of the 2006 NBA Finals team in Dallas that lost to Miami, and then sought and got revenge five years later. 

Dirk Nowitzki was of course the centerpiece of it all. And history - at least in some quarters - seems to want to remember those Mavs as "one-man teams,'' or "the least-talented champion since whenever.'' But if you actually watched the 2011 series (as Jet does!) you recognize that Tyson Chandler and Shawn Marion and Jason Kidd and Terry possessed second-banana talents, and that many others (J.J. Barea and more) stepped right up when needed.

Which is how championship teams happen.

And none of it happens without Terry and that inspirationally nutty tattoo of the Larry O’Brien trophy on his bicep - a bicep that now shows up on his TV plenty.

That’s a constant thing around my house,” he said of his 2011 watching. "It's 100-percent true.''

