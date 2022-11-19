'I'm A Professional': Mavs’ JaVale McGee Speaks on Losing Starting Job

In the offseason, the Dallas Mavericks signed veteran center JaVale McGee to be their new starting center, going as far as to promising McGee a spot in the starting five.

Well, the Mavs are 15 games into the 2022-23 season and that starting center promise for McGee has come and gone.

After struggling out of the gate, it took some time for Mavericks coach Jason Kidd to make a change from McGee. However, over the last six games, it's been Dwight Powell as Dallas' starting center.

Through 11 games, McGee is averaging 4.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while the Mavericks are -20 with him on the floor. For Powell, he's averaging 6.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game as he's +48 for the season.

Following Friday's 127-99 victory over the Denver Nuggets, McGee spoke about his confusion on his role with the team.

"I don't really have an understanding of when my minutes will come, but I'm a professional, so whatever my team feels we need to win," McGee said.

McGee probably had his most promising stretch of the season on Friday when matched up with former Maverick DeAndre Jordan. McGee finished the game with 10 points, four rebounds, one assist, and two blocks on a season-high +11.

"If they feel I shouldn’t be starting, I’ll cheer from the bench," McGee said. "If they feel like I should start or however many minutes they think I should play, I’m going to play them my hardest."

As McGee said, he's a professional. He’s a three-time NBA champion. He's 15 years into his career and has played every role in this league from starter to role player to catching DNP-CD's on a regular basis so if anyone can understand Kidd's decision, disappointed or not, it should be McGee.

