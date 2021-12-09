Porzingis NBA's Best Rim Protector?

When thinking of the best rim protectors across the NBA, some of the most common answers include Rudy Gobert or Myles Turner at the top of the list.

For Anthony Edwards, that's not the case.

After the Timberwolves' 136-104 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, Edwards explained how the best rim protector in the NBA is actually Kristaps Porzingis, not Gobert — expressing how Gobert 'don't put no fear in my heart.'

"To me the best rim protector in the league is (Kristaps) Porzingis," Edwards told Chris Hine of Star Tribune. "Anytime I go against Porzingis, I don't get no layups. I don't get why we couldn't finish on Rudy Gobert. He don't put no fear in my heart. I don't know why."

Perhaps where Porzingis established his reputation as such a talented shot blocker to mold Edwards' perception came last season when Porzingis recorded five blocks against the Timberwolves on Feb. 8, 2021.

The reputation Porzingis has as a rim protector does not match the perception Edwards provides … maybe due to KP’s recent injuries. However, by the numbers, he was one of the top up-and-coming shot blockers before suffering various lower body ailments.

There's certainly room to debate about whether Porzingis was healthy enough or not during the Mavericks' most recent playoff series against the LA Clippers. Regardless, his impact as a paint protector was almost non-existent — prompting Paul George to actually describe the Mavericks as having 'no rim protector.'

While the numbers are not elite, there has been positive impact from Porzingis when he's in position as a paint protector this season, however.

To put it into perspective, Second Spectrum tracks that opposing players are shooting 4.3-percent lower on shot attempts within six feet of the rim compared to their regular percentage … when Porzingis is the closest defender contesting. In last year's playoffs, opponents were shooting 2.8-percent better.

There are plenty of top paint protectors who are impacting the opposition's finishing around the rim substantially greater than Porzingis, but regardless, the results have improved from his struggling execution in the playoffs.

The Dallas Mavericks could use elite rim protection from Porzingis, though. Per Synergy Sports, they are giving up 1.26 points per possession (27th) on finishes around the basket (excluding post-ups) within the half-court this season.

Interior defense is an area where the Mavericks surely need to improve and if Porzingis was elite in the rim protection department, he'd likely be anchoring the 5-spot to clean up leaky on-ball defense on the perimeter. So let’s call this a work in progress.