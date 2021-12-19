How Many Mavs Are Missing Tonight? Time to Panic?

Mavs Talk: ‘Oh My God’ says Kristaps Porzingis; Is it time to panic for the Dallas Mavericks?

So close, yet so far. On Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks fell just short in a thrilling 107-104 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at the American Airlines Center.

It was L.A. rookie Austin Reaves who swished a three-pointer with time expiring, effectively ending the game and putting the Mavs back at .500.

Kristaps Porzingis firmly believed the Mavericks deserved to win the game, and he expressed this sentiment after the game: “Oh my God, we should have gotten this win. But it is what it is. We come back tomorrow, a new day, and keep working and keep staying together as a group.”

The big-man contributed 23 points and 12 rebounds. Other key contributors while Luka Doncic remained out included Jalen Brunson (25 points) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (20 points).

But now a new problem. ...

In addition to Doncic, Dallas will be missing several other players going into Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Dallas could in theory only suit up nine of their 15 guys tonight at Minny.

Now let's hear the Mavs talk:

Porzingis on the bigger picture:

“Even though we didn’t get the win today, we’re headed in the right direction, and that’s the most important thing.”

Porzingis on the confusion with Maxi Kleber on the last possession of regulation:

“I should have gotten (the rebound),” Porzingis said. “I didn’t get it. I didn’t see it was (Kleber)... It was just as dumb mistake and they capitalized our mistakes.”

Brunson on the tough loss:

“We’re just disappointed with ourselves that we let one slip away. We had it in our hands and we gave it away.”

Brunson on paying attention to the little things:

“It wasn’t the last possession. It was more just the little things, the attention to detail that myself and us a team we’ve got to be a little better at. At the same time, you’ve got to give them credit.”

Kidd looking ahead on what the Mavs must do:

“We just got to keep working, stay positive and take the shots. Everyone has worked extremely hard in their career as kids growing up. The fundamentals are there. Sometimes the ball just doesn’t go in.”

The shorthanded Mavericks (14-14) will look to get back in the win column Sunday night traveling to face the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-15).