Kyrie Trade to Dallas for KP? Mavs Respond to Rumor

DALLAS - We have at times amused ourselves with the notion of the Dallas Mavs calling the Brooklyn Nets about the idea of trading for absentee star Kyrie Irving.

We have even entertained ourselves with the fit of Kristaps Porzingis leaving Dallas and landing in Brooklyn as part of a trade.

The Mavs, it seems, are neither amused or entertained.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban is denying a report out of New York that insists Dallas has initiated conversation with the Nets about such a deal.

Porzingis’ health, an issue both before and since his move to the Mavs via blockbuster trade with the other team in New York, the Knicks, is the foundation of any such trade gossip. But at the moment? KP is playing at a high level for Dallas …

While Irving isn’t playing at all for the Nets.

Two points worth noting:

One, the New York media is notorious for its endless series of “blockbuster trade talks.”

Two, Cuban is notorious for (wisely) denying the existence of trade talks involving players presently in his employ.

The Mavs front office, we know, has a sincere belief in wanting to gather more evidence before pulling the plug on this current edition of its Luka Doncic-led team. Meanwhile, acquiring the controversial Irving is made less palatable than ever due to the fact he has not played for Brooklyn this season due to New York City’s COVID vaccine mandate.

Our take: Once upon a time, Porzingis presented a pair of problems for Dallas, his injury issues and his chemistry conflict with Doncic. Right now? Porzingis, 26, is averaging 29.8 minutes with the Mavs, scoring 19.5 points a game while hitting 45 percent of his shots. So, as neither of those "pair of problems'' are presently issues, Dallas would be “selling high” in such a trade … and getting in return a player with his own issues - led by questions about his eligibility to play.

“Selling high” is one thing. But doing so while “buying low” makes for a losing swap.

