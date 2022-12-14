"The Lakers stink. They force us to show them all the time like they're gonna be good. It's a conspiracy... We have to talk about the Lakers? The Lakers are awful... They're a 12 seed!'' - Charles Barkley on TNT.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks will be on national TV on Christmas Day. They will oppose the Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA analyst Charles Barkley thinks at least one of those teams does not deserve the honor.

At halftime of Tuesday's game between LeBron James' Lakers and the Boston Celtics, Barkley announced that he is in opposition to the TNT gang being "forced'' to cover the Lakers. ... calling it "a conspiracy.''

"The Lakers stink,'' Chuck said. "They force us to show them all the time like they're gonna be good. It's a conspiracy... We have to talk about the Lakers? The Lakers are awful... They're a 12 seed. We don't talk about no other 12 seed... We don't ever talk about the Washington Wizards (the 12 seed in the East)...

"For some reason, these morning talk shows and us have to talk about the Lakers all the time. The Lakers stink," Barkley said.

We are all aware of the "some reason''; the Lakers, not unlike the New York Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys, are a theoretical drawing card ... maybe even more watchable for some when they do indeed "stink.''

The Luka Doncic-led Mavs are currently 14-13 and in the No. 9 spot in the West ... nothing to brag about. But the Lakers are 11-16 and, yup, in the No. 12 spot.

Luka vs. LeBron at the AAC on Christmas Day will, nevertheless, be must-watch viewing for NBA fans, no matter the "stink.'' But Barkley will be happy to know that the game is ESPN/ABC, and therefore he'll not be "forced'' to be involved.

