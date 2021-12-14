Lebron Against Luka - What’s Canceled?

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday evening but the highly anticipated matchup will be without at least one star... and possibly more.

Luka Doncic will not face his childhood idol, Lakers star Lebron James. Doncic, who has been fighting through ankle soreness. Luka will miss his third consecutive game.

The Mavs are 2-4 without Doncic this season after having recorded back-to-back wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Charlotte Hornets. Doncic originally injured his left knee and ankle against Denver on Nov. 15 and tweaked his ankle again on Dec. 10.

The Lakers, who won five out of their last seven games, could be without Anthony Davis. Davis is questionable with a knee soreness that kept him from playing the last two games.

Also, after guard Talen Horton-Tucker returned a positive test for COVID-19, L.A. had to cancel a practice scheduled ahead of its flight to Dallas on Tuesday afternoon. More to come as the team enters health and safety protocols.

The Lakers have a one-game lead on the Mavs in the Western Conference standings. Without Doncic, the Mavs will need someone else to produce magic and get the win on Wednesday.

FUN FACT: This will be the first meeting between Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd and the Lakers, after Kidd spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach in Los Angeles (2019-21) and helped the franchise to the 2020 NBA championship.

INJURY REPORT: Mavs: Sterling Brown (left foot soreness) is questionable; Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) is out; Doncic (left ankle soreness) is out.

Lakers: Davis (knee) is questionable; Lebron James (Rectus Abdominis; Strain) is probable.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (14-13) VS. LOS ANGELES LAKERS (15-13)

WHEN: Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: ESPN, BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: TBD

NEXT: Dallas gets a few days off before hitting the road to play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at 7 p.m. CT.

FINAL WORD Lebron addresses trade rumors ahead of Mavs visit:

"I love every guy that’s in this locker room, and I believe in what we’re capable of doing,'' LeBron said. "I love what ... the front office did to assemble this team and we look forward to the journey ahead of us.”