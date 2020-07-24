Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Mavs Doncic and Curry Take Down Lakers in First NBA Bubble Scrimmage

Dalton Trigg

The Dallas Mavericks played the Los Angeles Lakers in a scrimmage on Thursday night, in what was both teams' first competitive action against another team since the NBA suspended its season in March. Although this was just considered a "warmup" game, the stars did not disappoint in their limited minutes, as the Mavs went on to beat the Lakers, 108-104.

"I thought overall there were a lot of good things," said head coach Rick Carlisle afterward. "A lot of turnovers, and we fouled a lot (though). Those two areas we will look to improve going into the next game against Indiana."

In just 16 minutes, second-year superstar Luka Doncic picked up right where he left off before the long layoff, putting in 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting with six assists and five rebounds. He left with a limp but seems to be fine. 

And no, it didn't take Doncic long at all to break out his go-to step-back three either.

Kristaps Porzingis, despite having foul trouble throughout the first half, looked great as well, scoring 8 points on 3-of-6 from the field to go with two rebounds, one assist and one block in 15 minutes of action. Like Doncic, it didn't take Porzingis long to have a signature moment, as he finished a lob from Doncic with a strong dunk, plus the foul.

Although the Mavs' two superstars looked to be in mid-season form already, the biggest star for Dallas on this night was Seth Curry, who torched the Lakers' defense with 23 points on a perfect 8-for-8 shooting night (6-for-6 from deep) in just 15 minutes. For whatever reasons, Curry explodes when he plays on a neutral court. When the Mavs played the Detroit Pistons in Mexico City earlier this season, Curry scored 30 points on 11-of-15 shooting. If that trend can continue when the real games start next week, the Mavs are going to make a lot of noise heading into the postseason.

"I was getting good shots," said Curry after his big night. "Nothing too crazy. Guys were finding me, setting good screens. The background is a good sight line from pretty much every angle, and it's not too deep of a depth perception, so that felt good."

For the Lakers, their two superstars didn't seem to have a lot of rust on them, either. LeBron James put in 12 points, five assists and three rebounds in 14 minutes, while Anthony Davis scored 12 points of his own in 15 minutes to go with two steals.

Next, the Mavs will play the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. on NBA TV (and Mavs.com), then they'll finish up this scrimmage schedule on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. on FSSW.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Terrance2027
Terrance2027

This article is terribly misleading! The Lakers bounced the Mavericks starters for the entirety of the time they were on the floor! Curry was hot but it didn’t matter! You guys were down 11-15 points! 10 at the half! It wasn’t until Lebron and Ad sat down and the Mavericks starters remained in the game that they overtook the Lakers bench and then the G-League South Bay lakers!

Mavericks are a good team , but no reason to write this misleading article making the game appear to be something that it wasn’t!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Key Mavs Look Sharper Than Expect In First Bubble Scrimmage, As Luka Gets A Scare

The Dallas Mavericks Hit The Floor For The First Time In 134 Days In Thursday, And The Results Were Much Different Than Expected

Matt Galatzan

Lakers vs. Mavs: Carlisle Playing-Time Plan For Luka? 'On Feel'

Just Before The Lakers vs. Mavs NBA Bubble Scrimmage Tipoff, Coach Rick Carlisle Talks 'Feel' In Regard Playing-Time Plan For Luka Doncic and Others

Mike Fisher

Mavs GAMEDAY: Scrimmage vs. The Star-Studded Lakers

Dallas Mavs GAMEDAY: A Televised Look Tonight Inside The Bubble - Scrimmage vs. The Star-Studded Lakers

BriAmaranthus

Mavs Step Back Pod: The 'Boys in Blue' are BACK

With the Dallas Mavericks set to play their first scrimmage on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan discuss what it's like to finally have NBA basketball back again, as well as a handful of other topics.

Dalton Trigg

Mavs Bubble Practice Report: 'It’s Time To See Where We Are'

Dallas Mavs NBA Bubble Practice Report: Amid Lakers Scrimmage Preparation, 'It’s Time To See Where We Are'

Mike Fisher

Betting On The Mavs? NBA Restart Offers Intriguing Wagers

Betting On The Dallas Mavs? If wagers are your thing, here are some more interesting ones in the NBA re-boot.

BriAmaranthus

Mavs Donuts: Luka Doncic And His Bubble Benefits In Chasing NBA Title

Dallas Mavs Bubble Donuts: The Amazing Luka Doncic And How to Navigate The Detours To His NBA Title

Richie Whitt

Can NBA Bubble Mean 'SuperTeam' Recruiting For Mavs?

The Dallas Mavericks are set to make some noise on the court once NBA play resumes for them on July 31st, but off the court, they’re also getting a chance to show future prospects just how fun it can be to be a part of the team’s tight-knit brotherhood.

Dalton Trigg

by

Marksmav's

Mavs Giannis Donuts: Dallas' Only True NBA Recruiting Advantage For The Bucks' 'Greek Freak'

Mavs Giannis Donuts: Dallas' Only True NBA Recruiting Advantage For The Bucks' 'Greek Freak'

Mike Fisher

by

Marksmav's

The Dallas Mavs Vs. Lakers Bubble Scrimmage Will Be On TV; NBA Restart Game Sites Feature 'Next-Level' Technology

The Dallas Mavs Vs. Lakers Bubble Scrimmage Will Be On TV; NBA Restart Game Sites Feature 'Next-Level' Technology

BriAmaranthus