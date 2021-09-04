PODCAST: A Mavs and Marvin Bagley Marriage?

The Mavs Step Back Podcast is back to discuss Goran Dragic, Marvin Bagley, and much more

Welcome to the Mavs Step Back Podcast, where we bring you the latest news and best analysis on the Dallas Mavericks beat, every week.

On this episode, hosts Dalton Trigg, Matt Galatzan and Grant Afseth are joined by a handful of listeners in their live recording on Twitter Spaces to talk about the Dallas Mavs' current situation with Dragic and how much he'd actually help the team if they're able to acquire him either through buyout or trade in the coming weeks.

Dallas also has a $10.9 million trade player exception (TPE) it can utilize if the right opportunity presents itself. The guys spend some time going over potential TPE options, including Sacramento Kings' disgruntled forward Marvin Bagley, who was infamously picked second in the 2018 NBA Draft ahead of Luka Doncic.

Finally, Trigg, Galatzan, Afseth and a few of the listeners list what specific areas of improvement they think we'll see from the Mavs in the 2021-2022 NBA season, both from a broad team perspective and individual storylines. ... And by the way, what's going on with the Jalen Brunson contract extension talks?

