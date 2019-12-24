Dallas Basketball
LOOK: Dallas Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki Moves Into A Luxurious New Home

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - What a merry Christmas gift Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki has given to his lovely family: a new place to call home!

Dirk is a Dallas fixture, of course, so continuing to reside in Big D in his retirement is important to all of us. So we celebrate the Nowitzkis' purchase of an enormous $5.75 million mansion.

Watch the video for a complete tour inside the property's gates, via Allie Beth Allman & Associates ...

<iframe src='https://players.brightcove.net/5757251889001/9klBjvbUGf_default/index.html?videoId=6116751274001' allowfullscreen frameborder=0></iframe>

Dirk and Jessica's new estate is large - more than 11,000 square feet - and luxurious, with two master suites among the four bedrooms as well as nine bathrooms and three fireplaces.

Dirk4-6777ad64-b631-4f19-820b-e4e3c8f89544

The glorious mansion is situated in the Preston Hollow neighborhood in Dallas, where neighbors include Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, President George W. Bush and golf champion Jordan Spieth.

Dirk3-168a0c07-2cee-41cc-b8ab-7a67fe5ab71d

The property was built in 1939 and also features an enormous outdoor pool and a pool house - and an indoor lap pool, too!

There is no Mavs fan and no one in DFW who will begrudge Dirk the financial benefits of his greatness. In his 21 NBA seasons - all in Dallas - he reached the All-Star Game 14 times, won NBA MVP in the 2006-07 and won the 2010-11 NBA championship and NBA Finals MVP.

Now DallasBasketball.com is just waiting for the housewarming party!

