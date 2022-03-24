Skip to main content

BREAKING: Kobe Bryant Estate Renews Contract With Nike

DallasBasketball.com keeps you updated on all the latest going on in the NBA.

Here at DallasBasketball.com, we cover the Dallas Mavericks extensively from every angle, but we also like to inform our readers on what’s happening around the NBA at large as well. After all, you never know when another team’s rumors could potentially affect the Mavs going forward.

With our NBA Rumor Mill, you’ll be able to check in daily to see what’s being reported or speculated about potential trades, free agency pursuits and much, much more!

MARCH 24: KOBE X NIKE IS BACK

kobe dirk

Dirk Nowitzki and Kobe Bryant.

kobe luka

Kobe Bryant shares a moment with Luka Doncic.

Mark-Cuban-Dirk-Nowitzki-on-hand-to-witness-AAC-tribute-violations-for-Kobe-Bryant-1200x900

Kobe Bryant had many great battles with the Mavs.

In what could go down as possibly the coolest sports news of 2022, Vanessa Bryant — wife of the late, great Kobe Bryant — announced on her Instagram account that the Kobe Bryant Estate and Nike reached an agreement to continue their partnership.

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with Nike is going to continue!,” Bryant wrote. “I know this is an inspiring moment for my husband and daughter's global fans, and I am very appreciative of each and every one of you!”

Per the new agreement, Nike will be donating 100 percent of net proceeds from Gianna Bryant's shoes to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. The two sides are also expected to build a youth basketball center in Southern California as well.

MARCH 16: JAZZ ERA COMING TO AN END?

3ED84FC3-7CDA-4915-BE91-5D5407030B8F

The Mavs (42-26) and the Jazz (42-26) are all tied up in the West standings.

USATSI_17857618

Luka Doncic throws a game-sealing alley-oop in the Mavs’ 111-103 win over Utah.

USATSI_17857629

Will Donovan Mitchell be on a new team next year?

Pressure is mounting and the clock is ticking for this current version of the Utah Jazz. Although a core of Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and coach Quin Snider has resulted in great regular season success, it hasn’t translated to playoff success. And now, even the Jazz’s regular season play has slipped a bit as the Mavs are threatening to pass them for home-court advantage.

The Jazz could be in for big changes if they have yet another early playoff exit this year. Rumors are already starting to swirl, from the New York Knicks potentially making a move for Mitchell to the Spurs being interested in Snyder as Gregg Popovich’s eventual replacement.

"It's an open secret that the [New York] Knicks are targeting [Mitchell]," says Newsday.

Whether the Mavs end up with home-court or not, a first-round series with Utah seems likely, although things can shift in 14 games. If that matchup does happen, losing a series to a Dallas team that hasn’t made it past the first round before could be the final straw for Utah.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

0D1E9802-DF10-4216-9242-1CE9B08EE8BB
Play

Luka Doncic, Mavs Going to NBA Finals - Analyst Nick Wright

Do the Dallas Mavericks have what it takes to make it out of the Western Conference?

By Dalton Trigg1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17955708
Play

Mavs Donuts: Celtics, Suns Help Out Dallas; Durant Anoints Dirk Nowitzki

DallasBasketball.com lists 12 of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Dallas Mavericks news and analysis.

By Lance Roberson and Dalton Trigg3 hours ago
3 hours ago
99F22AD2-0B5A-4479-BF96-CD70A012814D
Play

Will Maxi Kleber Break Shooting Slump Before Mavs’ Playoff Run?

Being that they’re already slim on frontcourt depth, the Dallas Mavericks need Maxi Kleber to find his shot again before the postseason begins.

By Dalton Trigg5 hours ago
5 hours ago

MARCH 12: MAVS TO PURSUE MICHELL ROBINSON?

Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks

Mitchell Robinson blocks Luka Doncic as the Knicks beat the Mavs 107-77.

Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson in a Knicks' matchup with the Grizzlies.

Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks

Could Jalen Brunson be on his way to New York this summer?

New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson is set to be a free agent in the offseason, and according to New York Daily News’ Stefon Bondy on the HoopsHype podcast, the Dallas Mavericks already have been linked as potential suitors.

In 61 appearances for the Knicks this season, Mitchell has posted averages of 8.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 25.2 minutes per game. He's doing so while converting at a 76.9 percent clip from the floor.

There are significant limitations the Mavericks face when evaluating their outlook of acquiring Robinson. Given the desire to keep Jalen Brunson is a factor, Dallas is already $1.9 million from the tax apron before getting a new deal done with him and cannot cross that threshold in a sign-and-trade for Robinson.

Some have floated the idea of a double sign-and-trade involving Brunson and Robinson given the Knicks' interest in Brunson. Even if the Mavericks were to theoretically part with Brunson in a double sign-and-trade, they still would not be allowed to cross that tax apron and acquire a player using a sign-and-trade.

MARCH 11: BRAD BEAL TO SIXERS?

Bradley Beal has been about as loyal to the Washington Wizards as any players could be to a franchise, especially when considering how underwhelming the team has been year-after-year. However, according to former NBA champion Andrew Bogut, there’s a chance that Beal’s decade-long run with the Wizards could be coming to an end this summer.

110EC761-FE4A-40F0-8890-53D4137578D6

Bradley Beal with Joel Embiid.

A2675880-E9C9-422A-A026-F2BBD3FAAAB9

Beal drives on James Harden.

8F9A60E6-E0BB-4B6E-9C81-1657CED76670

Beal scores at the rim vs. Embiid.

“I’ve heard a pretty big rumor,” said Bogut on his Rogue Bogues podcast. “From some people that are pretty close to the situation in the NBA: Big three to Philly. Brad Beal is trying to get to Philadelphia in the offseason to team up with Harden and Embiid.”

Bogut continued: “Philly’s desperate, obviously, to try to get off Harris, anyway. They have been for a while. And I think they’re even more desperate now to free up that cap space somehow. It will most likely have to be a sign-and-trade with Philly. But don’t be surprised if a big three forms in Philly. That’s the word on the street.”

As if the duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid wasn’t scary enough for the rest of the league, an addition of Beal in Philadelphia would be the biggest ‘big-3’ threat we’ve seen since Harden joined Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with the Brooklyn Nets… but we all know how that turned out.

0D1E9802-DF10-4216-9242-1CE9B08EE8BB
News

Luka Doncic, Mavs Going to NBA Finals - Analyst Nick Wright

By Dalton Trigg1 hour ago
USATSI_17955708
News

Mavs Donuts: Celtics, Suns Help Out Dallas; Durant Anoints Dirk Nowitzki

By Lance Roberson and Dalton Trigg3 hours ago
99F22AD2-0B5A-4479-BF96-CD70A012814D
News

Will Maxi Kleber Break Shooting Slump Before Mavs’ Playoff Run?

By Dalton Trigg5 hours ago
dirk kd
News

Kevin Durant to KAT: Mavs' 'Dirk Nowitzki is Greatest Big Man Shooter Ever'

By Dalton Trigg10 hours ago
USATSI_17955531
News

Dinwiddie, Brunson Shine With Doncic Out; Mavs Sweep Rockets

By Dalton Trigg20 hours ago
dinwiddie beal
News

Isn’t It Ironic: Beal’s Wizards ‘Need Big Guards’ - After Trading Dinwiddie to Mavs

By Dalton TriggMar 23, 2022
USATSI_17805733
News

All-NBA First Team Picks: Doncic Over Curry, DeRozan; Could LeBron Make It?

By Dalton TriggMar 23, 2022
USATSI_17851294
News

Mavs Stat of the Week: Dwight Powell is BACK

By Lance RobersonMar 23, 2022