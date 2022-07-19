Skip to main content

Mavs Sign Russell Westbrook After Lakers Buyout? A Low-Risk Good Idea

Trading for Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook might not be worth it, even with draft compensation involved … but signing him after a buyout could be interesting for Dallas.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently saying all the right things when it comes to the idea of Russell Westbrook playing out the remainder of this expiring $47 million contract wearing purple and gold. Perhaps that's due the Lakers and Westbrook not having any other realistic options available with the Brooklyn Nets trying to squeeze LA for draft capital in a potential Kyrie Irving trade.

As the staring contest between the Lakers and Nets goes deeper into the summer and potentially into the start of next season, we’re already starting to think about Westbrook eventually being on the buyout free agency market. Whether he’s traded and works out a buyout with his new team or eventually works out a buyout with the Lakers at some point, that outcome wouldn’t be a surprise to many.

Given the Dallas Mavericks’ need for secondary playmaking and future draft capital, one would think they’d entertain the idea of trading for Westbrook as a one-year rental. However, there’s two issues with that idea:

1) The Lakers don’t want to trade a future first-round draft pick to trade a guy on an expiring contract, no matter how much pressure 37-year-old LeBron James might apply — James, who reportedly wants Irving on the Lakers, is eligible for a contract extension on August 4. If he doesn’t sign one, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

2) The Lakers likely don’t want to take on future salary in a potential trade. Although Dallas would gain flexibility in the near future by getting off of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Davis Bertans’ contracts in exchange for Westbrook, the Lakers might want that flexibility for themselves, especially if James’ future with the team is unclear.

However, in the case of a buyout situation, the Mavs might want to consider taking a one-year flyer on the former MVP. By all accounts, the issues with Westbrook have never been due to locker room distractions, but rather that he only knows how to play one way and won’t adapt as he ages.

At this point in the offseason, aside from an unforeseen trade opportunity popping up, what better secondary playmaker could the Mavs potentially add than a guy who averages 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game? 

Maybe Westbrook wouldn’t be able to fit alongside Luka Doncic, but if that’s the case, the Mavs could simply thank Westbrook for his time, waive him, and move on with the same roster they currently have. It would be a low-risk, potentially high-reward move, and it’s one the Mavs should be ok with making given their limited routes to roster improvement.

