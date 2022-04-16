Luka Doncic Believes Mavs Primed For Long Playoff Run

Luka Doncic may not be able to suit up in Game 1 against he Utah Jazz, but he believes his Dallas Mavericks have what it takes to win deep into the playoffs.

The Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz are ready to get things underway in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Unfortunately for Dallas, superstar Luka Doncic won't be available in Game 1 as he continues to recover from the left calf strain he suffered in the regular-season finale.

There hasn't been a declared timetable for Doncic's return, and whether he plays in the next few games or not might depend on what happens in Game 1. The nature of the recovery process has been described as being day-to-day — offering optimism about his chances of playing sooner rather than later in the series. If the Mavs can manage to win a game or two without Doncic, the pressure to rush him back is decreased significantly.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Can the Mavs beat the Jazz without Doncic? Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Doncic is officially listed as "doubtful" for Saturday's Game 1, but he is widely expected to be out. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Doncic smiles as he runs back down the court.

In an interview with Dallas Morning News, Doncic explained why he sees the Mavericks being capable of pulling off a lengthy playoff run.

“I always say the most important thing to win a ch a mpionship — the players got to love their role and the chemistry,” Doncic said. “Those are two of the most important parts. Obviously, all the basketball skills [too], but I think those things we have, and that’s a really good sign.”

For the Mavericks to go far in the playoffs — let alone potentially making it out of the first round – it starts with Doncic. He must be able to take the floor at some point and play at his superstar level the NBA has grown accustomed to seeing.

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images Doncic celebrates a 3-pointer. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Dinwiddie could be an X-factor for the Mavs this postseason. Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images Doncic shoots a Nowitzki-esque one-legged fadeaway.

When looking beyond Doncic's injury status, the Mavericks have better positioned the supporting cast around him for playoff success. The addition of Spencer Dinwiddie offers another option to create rim pressure, take big shots, and create plays for teammates instead of being heavily reliant on catch-and-shoot attempts (take a deep dive into our Mavs vs. Jazz Film Room here).

The Mavericks are now far better equipped to handle various challenges presented to a defense in a playoff setting. Whether there is a need to show and send extra ball pressure in screening situations or switching screens then holding their own on an isolation possession, Dallas is more versatile with their embrace of small ball.