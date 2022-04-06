Dallas Gunning For 3 Seed: Mavs vs. Pistons GAMEDAY

The Dallas Mavericks travel to Detroit for their final road game of the regular season.

The Dallas Mavericks travel to Detroit for their final road game of the regular season in an early tipoff. With only three games remaining before Dallas finds out who their NBA playoff opponent will be, it's important for the Mavs to get a win vs. the Pistons.

A win in Detroit would mark Dallas' 50th win this season. The Mavs have had 14 seasons where they won at least 50 games, including a stretch of 11 consecutive seasons from the 2000-’01 through the ’10-’11 seasons.

Currently in fourth place in the Western Conference playoff standings, Dallas (49-30) looks to fend off the likes of the Denver Nuggets (47-33) and the Utah Jazz (47-32) to earn home-court advantage in the playoffs for the first time since 2011. The Mavs still have a shot at passing the Warriors (50-29) for the third-seed but they would need Golden State to lose one of their remaining three games while Dallas wins out.

Luka Doncic insists he pays more attention to achieving home-court than the MVP race.

“I don’t know,” Doncic said. “The media talks about it. I try not to pay attention too much. I saw some, but it doesn’t matter. … We’re winning. That’s what I care [about]. Our goal is to get home advantage. We’re so close. We’ve got three games left, and that’s our goal right now.”

Doncic is certainly displaying an MVP-caliber season. Over his last 28 games, Doncic is averaging 32.1 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game while shooting 48 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range.

The Pistons have won three-straight games, tying the team's longest winning streak of the season so far. Dallas would be smart to not overlook Saddiq Bey. The Mavs will have to again find a way to win without Maxi Kleber, who is out due to right ankle soreness.

FLASHBACK: Dallas leads the 2021-22 season series, 1-0, after it recorded a 30-point victory at home in February.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (49-30) at DETROIT PISTONS (23-56)

WHEN: Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, MI)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

DALLAS INJURY REPORT: Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Maxi Kleber (right ankle soreness) is out.

ODDS: The Mavs are 9-point favorites over the Pistons.

NEXT: Next, the Mavs finish the regular season with two games at home, starting with the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.