Doncic Wants Finney-Smith as Teammate for 'Rest Of NBA Career'
The Dallas Mavericks have undergone a key transformation on defense under coach Jason Kidd compared to when they played under previous leadership. A critical factor in making all of that work is the versatility of Dorian Finney-Smith in addition to his contributions as a complementary weapon on offense.
Amid a career year, Finney-Smith signed a four-year, $55.6 million contract extension with the Mavericks before the deadline. He's averaging 10.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.0 percent from the floor and 38.7 percent on 3-pointers.
"Oh, (Finney-Smith) deserved that for sure," Doncic said. "Even more. He works his ass off. He works hard. He’s a guy that really, really deserves this, if not even more. I’m really happy for him."
One of the more glowing endorsements that Finney-Smith has received recently came from the Mavericks' franchise-cornerstone, Luka Doncic, who is thrilled to have him as a teammate.
“He’s just Doe Doe. That’s my guy,” Doncic said in his postgame interview on ABC. “I’ve played with him for four years. I hope I play with him until the end of my career because he’s an amazing player, but most importantly, he’s a humble guy, [hard]-working guy, and a great person.”
There's been growth from Finney-Smith as a relief option on offense for Doncic when opposing teams send double-teams or load up against him. Whether it's knocking down catch-and-shoot 3s, making a 45-cut, attacking off the catch, or pursuing an offensive rebound, he does everything within his role at a high level.
Whether he's guarding the opposing team's top player or being a key off-ball defender making a rotation, Finney-Smith has been key for a unit that ranks sixth in the NBA in defensive rating this season.
When evaluating what makes an ideal role player next to Doncic, there are a lot of boxes Finney-Smith checks. It's easy to see why the Mavericks superstar is so grateful to have him as a teammate for a long time to come.
Managing to get a contract extension done well in advance of Finney-Smith reaching free agency appears to be a strong, underrated move by the Mavericks. Now, they can shift course and focus on other priorities like Jalen Brunson's free agency.