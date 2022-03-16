Skip to main content

Doncic Wants Finney-Smith as Teammate for 'Rest Of NBA Career'

Dorian Finney-Smith signed a four-year, $55.6 million contract extension in February to remain with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Dallas Mavericks have undergone a key transformation on defense under coach Jason Kidd compared to when they played under previous leadership. A critical factor in making all of that work is the versatility of Dorian Finney-Smith in addition to his contributions as a complementary weapon on offense.

Amid a career year, Finney-Smith signed a four-year, $55.6 million contract extension with the Mavericks before the deadline. He's averaging 10.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.0 percent from the floor and 38.7 percent on 3-pointers.

"Oh, (Finney-Smith) deserved that for sure," Doncic said. "Even more. He works his ass off. He works hard. He’s a guy that really, really deserves this, if not even more. I’m really happy for him."

Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks

Dorian Finney-Smith Dunks

Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. Jazz

Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz

One of the more glowing endorsements that Finney-Smith has received recently came from the Mavericks' franchise-cornerstone, Luka Doncic, who is thrilled to have him as a teammate.

“He’s just Doe Doe. That’s my guy,” Doncic said in his postgame interview on ABC. “I’ve played with him for four years. I hope I play with him until the end of my career because he’s an amazing player, but most importantly, he’s a humble guy, [hard]-working guy, and a great person.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavericks
Play

Mavs Injury Update: Reggie Bullock Ruled OUT vs. Nets

Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock remains out due to personal reasons ahead of Wednesday's matchup at Brooklyn Nets

By Grant Afseth7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks
Play

Spencer For Hire: New Mavs Helper Dinwiddie Finds Home in Dallas

After making the game-winning 3-pointer in the Dallas Mavericks' win over the Boston Celtics, Spencer Dinwiddie revealed why his current situation is an upgrade over his last.

By Grant Afseth8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Luka-Doncic-nails-the-step-back-jumper-vs-Nets-over-Kevin-Durant (1)
Play

Mavs Donuts: Doncic Wins ANOTHER Award, Towns Scores 60, Terry Shocks Mavs Fans

DallasBasketball.com lists 12 of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Dallas Mavericks news and analysis.

By Lance Roberson10 hours ago
10 hours ago

There's been growth from Finney-Smith as a relief option on offense for Doncic when opposing teams send double-teams or load up against him. Whether it's knocking down catch-and-shoot 3s, making a 45-cut, attacking off the catch, or pursuing an offensive rebound, he does everything within his role at a high level. 

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks Star Luka Doncic

Dwight Powell, Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic & Dwight Powell

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics

Luka Doncic vs. Al Horford

Whether he's guarding the opposing team's top player or being a key off-ball defender making a rotation, Finney-Smith has been key for a unit that ranks sixth in the NBA in defensive rating this season. 

When evaluating what makes an ideal role player next to Doncic, there are a lot of boxes Finney-Smith checks. It's easy to see why the Mavericks superstar is so grateful to have him as a teammate for a long time to come.

Managing to get a contract extension done well in advance of Finney-Smith reaching free agency appears to be a strong, underrated move by the Mavericks. Now, they can shift course and focus on other priorities like Jalen Brunson's free agency.

Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs Injury Update: Reggie Bullock Ruled OUT vs. Nets

By Grant Afseth7 hours ago
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks
News

Spencer For Hire: New Mavs Helper Dinwiddie Finds Home in Dallas

By Grant Afseth8 hours ago
Luka-Doncic-nails-the-step-back-jumper-vs-Nets-over-Kevin-Durant (1)
News

Mavs Donuts: Doncic Wins ANOTHER Award, Towns Scores 60, Terry Shocks Mavs Fans

By Lance Roberson10 hours ago
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz, Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic
News

Mavs Catch Jazz in West Standings; KAT Drops 60, Jokic Out-Duels Embiid

By DallasBasketball.com Staff20 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs Move to Top 5 in NBA Power Rankings with Win at Celtics

By Grant Afseth23 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Kevin Durant
News

Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant Named Players of Week

By Grant Afseth23 hours ago
USATSI_5814008
News

You'll Never Guess Who Was Jason Terry's Favorite Teammate

By Lance RobersonMar 14, 2022
dating mavs
News

Mavs Donuts: Luka & Dinwiddle 'Like Dating'; Spoiler at Celtics

By Lance RobersonMar 14, 2022