'I Hate This S---': Luka Doncic Wears Custom Eagles Jersey After Losing Bet to Jalen Brunson

"JB Son" — also known as Luka Doncic — and the Dallas Mavericks arrive in New York to take on former teammate Jalen Brunson and the Knicks on Saturday.

The Dallas Mavericks take on the New York Knicks for the first time this season on Saturday afternoon, which means it's the first time that Jalen Brunson will play against his former team.

Brunson opted to sign with New York in the offseason in order to have a bigger role and be closer to numerous family connections within the Knicks organization. His father, Rick Brunson, was named an assistant coach on Tom Thibodeau's staff well before free agency began.

However, just because Brunson is no longer a Maverick doesn't mean he can't still have some fun with his former teammates.

As the Mavericks arrived at Madison Square Garden on Saturday morning, Luka Doncic was seen sporting a Philadelphia Eagles jersey with "JB Son" on the back, which can only mean that he lost a bet to his old friend Brunson when the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Eagles earlier this season.

"I hate this shit," Doncic said, as he requested no photo evidence from the media as he and the Mavericks arrived at MSG on Saturday.

Throughout their four years together in Dallas, Doncic and Brunson had a good relationship on and off the court as they joked plenty and made friendly wagers whenever Brunson's Eagles took on Doncic's adopted Cowboys.

Although Doncic got the bad end of the deal this time around, at least he hasn’t gotten the same spotlight Brunson got — at least yet — when he was forced to wear a custom Cowboys jersey saying “Luka’s Son.”

