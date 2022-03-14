Luka Doncic Reveals Cause for Hamstring Issue vs. Celtics
During the Dallas Mavericks' 95-92 win over the Boston Celtics, there was a concerning moment where Luka Doncic was holding his hamstring. He even went to the locker room during the first half because of it, but was later cleared to return.
Doncic ended up not being limited in the second half and was instrumental in the Mavericks out-executing the Celtics down the stretch. He finished the game with 26 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists in 39 minutes.
Luka Doncic Celebrates Win vs. Celtics
Luka Doncic Drives Against Robert Williams III
Al Horford Contests Luka Doncic's Shot
“I think the 3:30 (Boston time) start, all the parts weren’t awake yet,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “I don’t think it was bothering him in the second half.”
After the game, Doncic explained how his hamstring was tight during warm-ups and experienced a cramp after a drive to the basket. His whole leg was "a little tight" at one point.
“It was tight when I was warming up,” Doncic said. “I landed (after a drive to the basket) and it was like a cramp and then my whole leg was a little tight.”
Shades of 2011: Mavs' Gritty Defense, Mental Toughness Raises Playoff Hopes
The Dallas Mavericks are giving off big 2011 vibes as the 2021-22 season comes to a close.
'Incredible Day': Mavs Win at Boston as Jason Kidd Reflects on Kevin Garnett HOF Career
Ahead of his jersey retirement with the Celtics, Dallas Mavericks' coach Jason Kidd praises Kevin Garnett on his latest career accomplishment.
Mavs Smother Celtics in Big Road Win
The Dallas Mavericks were down by as many 13 points, but their defense and shot-making in the second half helped them seal a big road win against the Boston Celtics.
Perhaps most interesting of all about Doncic's first half performance was that he still managed to get by players after the switch despite being limited by his hamstring.
Jalen Brunson Shoots vs Celtics
Spencer Dinwiddie Shoots vs Celtics
Mavericks vs Celtics
There was a clear boost in Doncic's play in the second half as he scored 17 of his points while shooting 5-8 (62.5 percent) from the floor and 3-6 (50.0 percent) from beyond the arc. He achieved that despite being frequently being double-teamed by the Celtics defense.
''That's the thing about (Luka Doncic), he's competitive,'' Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith said. ''When he's out there, you're not going to be able to tell he's hurt. He still put up numbers like he did and wasn't even moving as fast as he usually does.''
With Doncic managing to get in gear physically, the Mavericks ended up pulling off what was arguably their most impressive win of the season against the league’s best defense. No team in the NBA was hotter than the Celtics, and for the Mavs to win on their home floor on the day of Kevin Garnett's jersey retirement? That's no easy feat.
The Mavericks return to action on Wednesday when they take on Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.